Questis Switches to MX for Faster, More Secure Connections

"MX gives our Questis customers a much clearer and more holistic view of their financial health than ever before," said John M. Tabb II, co-founder and chief product officer at Questis. "Success for us begins with quality data and well-planned integrations with the most secure connections possible. It culminates with world-class customer engagement. These are major strengths of MX and are why we're so anxious to work with them."

Questis' tools for retirement advisors allow participants to build and stick to action-oriented plans personalized just for them. This new clarity can be used to track spending, build budgets, create and track goals, identify areas of risk (e.g. investment allocation), etc. In all this, Questis utilizes data from multiple sources in which the speed of connection is paramount to success.

"Unlike other vendors, only MX offers redundant connections with multiple data providers – which means that alternative connections are available after a connection failure occurs," continued Tabb. "With MX, account holders do not have to wait for a new connection to be coded. New connections are often made available quickly after MX becomes aware. It's the speed and coverage of their connections that we're most excited about."

Another important decision point for Questis was the level of security provided by MX, well known for protecting and securing customer data at the highest level in its industry. The MX security program is supported by a comprehensive suite built on confidentiality and privacy policies, along with best-in-class processes, procedures and controls.

"We love the MX vision of building financially strong citizens through data-driven advocacy," said Tabb. "They believe in changing people's financial habits to ultimately empower the world to become financially stronger. We agree wholly and are proud to have a partner with a vision so seamlessly aligned with ours."

"It's encouraging to have yet another significant fintech leader switch to MX because of our superior data platform and ability to increase user engagement and financial clarity," said Don MacDonald, chief marketing officer of MX. "We look forward to helping other financial technology companies do the same."

About MX

MX, the leader in financial data, enables financial institutions and technology providers to aggregate, enhance, analyze, present and act on data-empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

About Questis

Questis, a configurable financial wellness technology platform, allows retirement advisors and financial service providers to simply deliver personalized financial wellness programs to plan sponsors and participants quickly and at scale. Learn more at myquestis.com.

