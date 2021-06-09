Questpro Announces New Leadership Through Promotions, New Hires

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfway through the fiscal year, Questpro announces plans to expand its national footprint through the promotion of several key team members as well as the strategic addition of a new hire:

Johnny Park has been named President to Questpro, the company's direct hire practice which also consists of contingency and retained searches. Park previously served as Chief Operations Officer for the company.

has been named President to Questpro, the company's direct hire practice which also consists of contingency and retained searches. Park previously served as Chief Operations Officer for the company. Kathy Gilman O'Brien has been named President to QTemps, the company's temporary and temp-to-hire contract staffing practice. O'Brien previously served as Vice President for QTemps.

has been named President to QTemps, the company's temporary and temp-to-hire contract staffing practice. O'Brien previously served as Vice President for QTemps. Debbie Hubbell has been named President to QExecs, the company's executive consulting practice. Hubbell previously served as Vice President of Sales.

has been named President to QExecs, the company's executive consulting practice. Hubbell previously served as Vice President of Sales. Taylor Jones has been named Vice President of Sales, overseeing sales, marketing and business development activity across each division and territory. Jones previously served as Business Development Director for the South Region.

has been named Vice President of Sales, overseeing sales, marketing and business development activity across each division and territory. Jones previously served as Business Development Director for the South Region. Tandeka Nomvete has been hired to serve as Director of College Recruiting for QGrads, the company's college and recent graduate recruiting division. Nomvete previously served as the Director of Chapter Engagement for Gamma Iota Sigma (GIS), a student association with a mission of promoting collegiate interest in the insurance industry.

"Despite the pandemic, we've continued to see momentum and growth within the industry," says Kevin Burch, CEO. "Jobs are up. Revenue is up. With this unprecedented growth comes a need to further develop and strengthen our divisions, ultimately allowing us the opportunity to serve a greater number of clients and candidates within the market."

About Questpro Consultants

Questpro is a sought-after, full-service staffing and recruiting firm exclusive to the insurance and risk management industries. With recruiting experts across all industry sectors including property and casualty, life and health, and managed care/cost containment, Questpro serves leading insurance carriers, TPAs, agencies, brokerages, MGAs, MGUs, independent adjusting firms and managed care companies across the country with Direct Hire, Temp/Contract, Grad Staffing and Executive Consulting services. For nearly twenty-five years, the company's foundation has been built upon its employees' industry knowledge and recruiting expertise, exemplary customer service, and state-of-the-art technology. For more information visit, www.questpro.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Miller, Social Media Strategist

[email protected]

(972) 960-1305 Ext. 9984

Facebook: www.facebook.com/questpro

Twitter: www.twitter.com/questpro

SOURCE QuestPro

Related Links

http://www.questpro.com

