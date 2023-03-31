QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji Release "Excellence" EP

NEW ORLEANS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry, author of The Metaverse Handbook, and Emmy-nominated artist Genesis Renji today release Excellence , the latest installment in their sonic storytelling project via VNM USA.

"Excellence" is an anthem for achieving anything that is deemed unexpected or impossible. The track explores the incredible story of Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson – two Black female high school students in New Orleans – who made a historic math discovery last week.

Listen now: https://qt.lnk.to/excellence

The two students at St. Mary's Academy revealed they found a new proof for the Pythagorean Theorem without using the theorem itself – something that mathematicians have failed to do for 2,000 years.

"As two creatives that haven't used mathematics in a long time, it's hard to understand the immensity of this challenge they overcame. But we just know it's something big. And that it will impact everything from architecture to engineering to physics, computer graphics, and even GPS navigation," said QuHarrison Terry.

Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson presented their groundbreaking discovery on March 18, 2023, at the American Mathematical Society's Annual Southeastern Conference.

"It's like they proved pigs could fly and no one believes them. We looked for coverage on them in The Times, The Post, The Journal, and all the other "intellectual" news outlets and found that they all were silent. It felt like an injustice. So we wanted to play our part in getting their story out there and giving them the shine they deserve," said Genesis Renji.

