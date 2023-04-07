QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji Release "Really Like That" Single, Inspired by Eric Zhu, a 15-year-old Startup Founder and Fund Manager

INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry, author of The Metaverse Handbook, and Emmy-nominated artist Genesis Renji today release " Really Like That ," the latest installment in their sonic storytelling project via VNM USA.

"Really Like That" personifies the boldness and determination of Eric Zhu – a 15-year-old startup founder who raised $100k of funding in two weeks all from his school's bathroom stalls.

Listen now: https://qt.lnk.to/zhu

By the age of 15 he's already taught himself to code, started a nonprofit coding school, created and sold an education technology startup, grown his Twitter page to nearly 20k followers through memes, and co-founded (and still managing) a $20M fund focused on the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Eric reminds me a lot of my younger self, both being kids from the Midwest breaking into the tech world with nothing but hustle, ingenuity, and an Internet connection. He clearly has no fear and is capable of researching and learning anything," said QuHarrison Terry.

What makes Eric particularly special is that he lives in Indiana, not in San Francisco. He's a perfect example of breaking into tech by using tools available to everyone. His story is spreading fast and he has real results to back up his grit.

"Impressive has no age. As an entrepreneur, he's clearly got a bright future. But honestly what shocks me most is how in-tune he is with the Internet and its odd sense of humor. He really understands people and knows how to relate. He's got masterful marketing and communication in his DNA, which will translate to every pursuit he commits to," said Genesis Renji.

