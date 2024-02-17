Quhuo Limited Announces Change of Venue for 2023 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited ("Quhuo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QH), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China, announces a change of venue for its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on February 19, 2024. The location of the meeting will now be changed to 3F, Building A, Xin'anmen, No. 1 South Bank, Huihe South Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020, The People's Republic of China. As previously published, the meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (local time) on February 19, 2024.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) is a leading economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

For more information about Quhuo, please visit https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

