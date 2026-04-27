Quhuo Partners with Wons to Expand AI Data Collection and Training Services, Broadening International Reach

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (OTC: QHUOD, formerly QHUOY) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") today announced that Beijing Quhuo Technology Co., Ltd., the variable interest entity controlled by the Company (the "VIE"), entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Wanshiyun (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wons"), an artificial intelligence data services provider. The two parties will establish joint venture companies in China, Vietnam, Germany, and the U.S. to serve as research and development and sales and production centers for the artificial intelligence data service business of the parties.

In recent years, as large-scale AI models have entered a phase of widespread application, data has become a critical foundational resource driving technological advancement. In particular, with the rapid development of applications such as embodied intelligence and autonomous driving, demand for high-quality, multi-modal data has increased significantly. The ability to achieve large-scale, stable data production and delivery has become a key competitive factor in the industry.

As a leading provider of gig economy workforce and local services operational solutions in China, Quhuo has established mature workforce organization capabilities and refined operational systems, accumulating extensive experience in multi-city, multi-project management and large-scale workforce deployment, supported by standardized digital management systems.

Founded in 2021, Wons is a leading AI data services provider in China, with strong capabilities in project delivery, data processing, and quality management across large model training data, autonomous driving, content moderation, and multi-modal data services.

Leveraging their respective strengths, the two parties will carry out practical and scalable cooperation in the field of AI data services. Specifically, Wons will provide data annotation standards, project workflow design, and quality management systems, while Quhuo will utilize its nationwide workforce organization capabilities to support large-scale recruitment, allocation, and daily management of data production personnel. The two sides will collaborate on data collection, annotation, cleaning, and quality inspection across multiple data types, including image, audio, text, and point cloud data, improving consistency and efficiency through standardized processes.

During project execution, the two companies will also explore more efficient team organization models. For example, dedicated data teams may be rapidly assembled based on specific project needs, with Wons responsible for technical and quality control, and Quhuo responsible for workforce operations and project support. This approach is expected to shorten project ramp-up time and enhance delivery capacity. As cooperation deepens, the two parties plan to develop replicable project models that can be applied across different clients and industry scenarios.

Looking ahead, the partnership also includes plans to expand geographically, with a focus on Southeast Asia to build data production capabilities that can support international clients' AI training data needs. Taking advantage of local labor cost efficiencies and growing demand for data services, the two parties plan to explore establishing data production and delivery centers in countries such as Vietnam, forming localized delivery capabilities for overseas markets.

At the same time, both parties will actively pursue international client expansion, engaging with global AI companies as well as clients in autonomous driving, robotics, and related sectors. This is expected to gradually enhance their participation in the global AI data services market. As the business scales, the two companies will also explore establishing front-end customer service and business development capabilities in Europe and North America to support cross-regional project delivery and long-term collaboration.

This partnership marks Quhuo's further expansion into the AI data services sector and is expected to strengthen the Company's ability to serve customers in emerging AI-related business scenarios. By combining Quhuo's strengths in workforce organization and operational management with Wons' AI data service capabilities, the Company aims to broaden its service offerings, support business diversification, and accelerate its international expansion through potential overseas delivery capabilities and global client development opportunities, creating new avenues for long-term growth.

Leslie Yu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo, stated: "The development of artificial intelligence relies heavily on high-quality data support. This partnership enables us to combine our established workforce organization capabilities with growing AI data demands, forming new service capabilities. We look forward to creating new growth opportunities on top of our existing business."

Wons also commented: "As AI applications continue to evolve, the scale and quality requirements for data services are increasing. Through our partnership with Quhuo, we can more efficiently organize large-scale data production capabilities and further enhance project delivery efficiency. This collaboration will help accelerate the implementation of data services across more industry scenarios."

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (OTC: QHUOD, formerly QHUOY) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

About Wons

Wons (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.("Wons") is an AI data services provider in China focused on delivering data solutions for artificial intelligence applications. Founded in 2021, the company has served more than 100 enterprise clients, including ByteDance, Tencent, Baidu, iFlytek, SAIC Motor, and BAIC Group. Wons provides services across large model training data, autonomous driving data processing, content moderation, and multi-modal data projects, supporting clients with data collection, annotation, processing, and delivery.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to Quhuo's abilities to (1) manage its growth and expand its operations, (2) address any or all of the risks and challenges in the future in light of its limited operating history and evolving business portfolios, (3) establish in its competitive position in the on-demand food delivery market or further diversify its solution offerings and customer portfolio, (4) maintain relationships with major customers and to find replacement customers on commercially desirable terms or in a timely manner or at all, (5) maintain relationships with existing industry customers or attract new customers, (6) attract, retain and manage workers on its platform, and (7) maintain its market shares in relation to competitors in existing markets and its success in expansion into new markets. Other risks and uncertainties are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited