Quhuo to Report Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of 2023 on August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on life services in China, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023 before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the unaudited financial results.

For participants who wish to join the call using dial-in numbers, please preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033320-jh3e5r.html. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive the dial-in numbers, a Passcode, and a unique access PIN. The conference ID is 10033320. To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A live and archived conference call webcast will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

A replay will be accessible after the conclusion of the conference call through September 6, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1855 883 1031 China Domestic: 400 1209 216 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 Replay PIN: : 10033320

ABOUT QUHUO LIMITED

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

