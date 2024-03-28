Quhuo to Report Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Half and Full Year 2023 on April 3, 2024

BEIJING, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on life services in China, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the second half and full year 2023 before the open of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-346-8982 PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Hong Kong-Local Toll: 852-301-84992 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Conference ID: QUHUO

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 10, 2024:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 8059541

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quhuo.cn/.

ABOUT QUHUO LIMITED

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

