Quibble Becomes First Publisher Certified by Proudly Human, Marking Major Milestone for Human-Created Content in the Age of AI

MELBOURNE, Australia and ZURICH, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly Human announces Quibble as the world's first officially certified publisher of fully human-created content.

At a time when AI-generated content is rapidly flooding every medium, this certification signals a shift toward transparency, authenticity, and trust in creative work.

"Providing the clarity to confidently choose human-created content is a fundamental right in an era where AI is increasingly masquerading as human," said Trevor Woods, founding CEO. "As the only international certification mark verifying human-created work in multiple industries, ProudlyHuman™ restores audience trust and gives creators the recognition they deserve."

"Publishing is at a turning point. The flood of derivative and synthetic content is eroding the trust readers place in what they consume - and when that trust collapses, markets fail," said Jurij Besednjak, Co-Founder and CEO, Quibble. "Becoming the first Proudly Human certified publisher is a defining moment for Quibble, but also for the future of publishing and storytelling."

The announcement comes amid a growing global conversation around authorship, disclosure, and the role of AI in the creative process. Recent debate around titles such as Shy Girl has highlighted the opportunities and the complexities facing publishers as new technologies intersect with traditional storytelling.

Quibble's certification marks the first time a publishing platform, not just individual titles, has been formally recognized.

Proudly Human's certification model is designed to provide clarity - giving all creators, including publishers, authors, and readers a transparent way to identify, celebrate and choose human-created work. All audiences have the right to know when content has been created by a human or generated by a machine to allow them to make an informed decision.

Human creativity deserves recognition.

This week, Proudly Human also announced Guardian Australia columnist, Peter Lewis as the first journalist to receive the certification. Please see the full press release here.

Media Contact

Proudly Human:

Issy Jackson

[email protected]

Quibble:

[email protected]

About Proudly Human

Proudly Human is an international certification body dedicated to verifying and labelling human-created content. Its mission is to ensure audiences can clearly distinguish between work created by human authors and content generated by artificial intelligence.

Through its certification process, Proudly Human provides a trusted, independent standard for human authorship – similar in spirit to organic or fair-trade certification in other industries – allowing audiences to make informed choices in an increasingly complex content landscape.

About Quibble

Quibble is a next-generation digital publishing platform and reading app built to support emerging writers and human-first storytelling. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Zurich, Quibble provides a curated environment where authors can publish, grow their craft, connect directly with readers and earn revenue.

Every manuscript submitted to Quibble undergoes a rigorous editorial and verification process designed to ensure both quality and human authorship. The platform positions itself explicitly as an AI-free creative space, responding to growing concern around the proliferation of low-quality, machine-generated books.

SOURCE Proudly Human