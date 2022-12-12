Quibim's AI imaging solutions mark a breakthrough at RSNA

Quibim has developed game-changing solutions to improve the reading accuracy of imaging techniques, enhancing disease detection processes. During the Radiological Society of North America Congress in Chicago last week, Quibim emphasized its vision to transform medical images into actionable predictions.

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quibim, a global leader in medical imaging analysis, consolidated its growth in the United States by closing 2022 with a 5x revenue growth due to its collaborations with radiologists, hospitals, and top-tier pharmaceutical companies. The company's goal is to accurately predict patient outcomes using data extracted from medical images to avoid unnecessary patient procedures.

Quibim’s teams during the Radiological Society of North America Congress.

Many doctors do not perform repeated biopsies or track tumor resistance over time as a standard-of-care procedure. In addition, molecular biology techniques have limited accessibility, high cost, and long turnaround times, causing time-to-treatment delays of approximately 2-3 weeks in time-sensitive diseases such as lung cancer. As a perfect companion, medical imaging exams, such as MRIs, CT scans, and PET scans, are performed at every single step of the disease. Quibim's innovative business model takes advantage of these standard-of-care scans offering different software solutions that deeply analyze the image and extract critical information to detect and diagnose diseases earlier.

The company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based medical devices, QP-Prostate®, marketed in the United States and Europe, and QP-Brain®, sold in Europe, intend to reduce the workload of healthcare professionals by independently performing detailed analysis and comparison of medical images, thereby automatically and accurately pre-populating radiological reports. As images are Quibim's primary data source, the company participates yearly in international congresses in the medical imaging field. Quibim presented its medical imaging solutions and vision of transforming imaging data into actionable predictions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Congress.

A new category within precision medicine

Quibim was born with its roots in data and data's capacity to transform medical research. The founders of Quibim, Dr. Angel Alberich-Bayarri and Dr. Luis Marti Bonmati, saw an opportunity to improve healthcare through deep analysis of medical imaging and biotechnology research. Quibim's uniquely designed tools extract data from multiple imaging modalities, increasing the likelihood of early pathology detection and prognosis in several areas of medicine, such as oncology/immunotherapy, rheumatology, and neurology.

Quibim's technology also provides tremendous value to top-tier pharmaceutical companies by improving drug programs and answering critical questions. Their most recent collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry was to understand why the results for a new immunotherapy drug were not equal or superior to a currently offered standard-of-care drug. Quibim created an AI model that analyzes the baseline CT scan and predicts which non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients will respond to immunotherapy. The collaboration allowed the biopharma partner to improve the design of future clinical studies in immunotherapy and NSCLC by an improved patient selection in the enrolment process.

This kind of collaboration allows Quibim to improve the company's existing products and create new ones covering the urgent unmet needs of cancer patients.

Solutions aimed to optimize disease detection and diagnosis

Seeking to improve diagnostic accuracy, Quibim has created several solutions based on AI to speed up the interpretation of medical images and reduce disease detection processes.

One of its solutions is QP-Prostate®, an innovative software that uses AI to streamline prostate MRI interpretation and pre-populate radiology reports. This software can help specialists extract imaging biomarkers for critical patient conditions involving the prostate by analyzing the organ in depth. QP-Prostate® can detect the distinct prostate regions and surrounding structures and perform automated regional segmentation of the gland and seminal vesicles based on convolutional neural networks (an artificial intelligence technology applied directly to images).

The company has also created another AI software for neurological level analysis: QP-Brain®. This tool provides the opportunity to precisely and accurately monitor changes in the brain over time, providing information on disease progression and treatment success. The tool automatically analyses the volumes of specific structures in the brain and the number and volume of brain lesions, allowing immediate comparison with baseline data from a healthy cohort. The company expects to bring this novel solution to the U.S. market in 2023, as it is currently only marketed in Europe.

Quibim's innovative vision and reputation have spread worldwide as they continuously win distinguished awards in health and technology. The most recent example is the EuroMinnies award for its QP-Prostate® solution as Best Radiology Software.

Due to its outstanding value proposition, Quibim remains the leader in medical imaging research. To this date, the company has more than $20m in funding from best-in-class investors such as Amadeus Capital Partner, Adara Ventures, Partech, and APEX Ventures, among other funds and top business angels from the US biotech space, who place their trust in the development of products for precision medicine.

About Quibim

Quibim was born from the ambition of transforming imaging into a catalyst for precision health. They do this by designing state-of-the-art tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes. The brand is linked to company values, based on a deep understanding of the modern science of imaging data and finding a way to transform this data into actionable predictions. To achieve this, Quibim partners with top-tier biopharma companies to detect pathologies early and to predict outcomes in oncology/immunotherapy, rheumatology, and neurology using MRI, CT, and PET imaging. The company is specialized in the development of AI models created by the use of real-world evidence (RWE) projects and biopharma partners to extract new insights from images; thereby developing novel quantitative imaging biomarkers to deeply analyze disease mechanisms, advance drug development, and monitor treatment progress using a whole-body approach.

Quibim leads RWE studies with 10M+ de-identified research imaging registries from 50.000+ oncology patients.

