Quick and Delicious Breakfast with No Added Salt

Breakfast Biscuit Cups are Loaded with Protein… and They Stick with You

Tony Chachere’s Famous Creole Cuisine

10:33 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for that easy, grab-and-go breakfast that's healthy for you? We've got you covered. Breakfast Biscuit Cups started out as a special treat for Christmas morning in Kate Stuart's home, but soon became an every-week staple when her kids started asking for them all the time. Loaded with protein, these breakfast biscuits made with Tony Chachere's® new No Salt Seasoning Blend, are a healthy alternative… and really stick with you. Just throw them together and eat them on the run, for breakfast or a pre-practice snack!

Breakfast Biscuit Cups with No Salt Seasoning Blend

Kate Stuart is an award-winning cook from Monroe, Wisconsin. This hockey mom came into the spotlight after winning a national cooking competition in New Orleans for her Cajun/Creole cooking, in which she used Tony Chachere's® seasonings. She's been cooking with – and for – Tony's ever since.  

Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

BREAKFAST BISCUIT CUPS FOR TONY CHACHERE'S – BY KATE STUART

INGREDIENTS
1 Can Refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits
6 Hard Boiled Eggs, Peeled and Chopped
1 Cup Diced Ham (Can Use Bacon, Sausage, etc.)
½ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
4 Green Onions, White and Green Parts, Sliced
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Cup Greek Yogurt
3 Teaspoons Tony Chachere's® No Salt Seasoning Blend

PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 12-15 Minutes

  1. Preheat oven according to directions on biscuit can.
  2. Spray muffin tin with nonstick spray.
  3. Flatten each biscuit and push into muffin tin to form the cups.
  4. In a medium sized bowl, combine remaining ingredients and stir until thoroughly mixed together.
  5. Place approximately ½ cup of egg filling into each biscuit – an ice cream scoop works well for this.
  6. Place muffin tin in oven and bake approximately 12-15 minutes, or until the edges of the biscuits turn light golden brown.
  7. Enjoy these biscuit cups warm or chilled. (Also freezes well.)

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

 

