Quick and Delicious Breakfast with No Added Salt

Kate Stuart is an award-winning cook from Monroe, Wisconsin. This hockey mom came into the spotlight after winning a national cooking competition in New Orleans for her Cajun/Creole cooking, in which she used Tony Chachere's® seasonings. She's been cooking with – and for – Tony's ever since.

Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

BREAKFAST BISCUIT CUPS FOR TONY CHACHERE'S – BY KATE STUART

INGREDIENTS

1 Can Refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits

6 Hard Boiled Eggs, Peeled and Chopped

1 Cup Diced Ham (Can Use Bacon, Sausage, etc.)

½ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

4 Green Onions, White and Green Parts, Sliced

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 Cup Greek Yogurt

3 Teaspoons Tony Chachere's® No Salt Seasoning Blend

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 12-15 Minutes

Preheat oven according to directions on biscuit can. Spray muffin tin with nonstick spray. Flatten each biscuit and push into muffin tin to form the cups. In a medium sized bowl, combine remaining ingredients and stir until thoroughly mixed together. Place approximately ½ cup of egg filling into each biscuit – an ice cream scoop works well for this. Place muffin tin in oven and bake approximately 12-15 minutes, or until the edges of the biscuits turn light golden brown. Enjoy these biscuit cups warm or chilled. (Also freezes well.)

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

