Quick and Delicious Breakfast with No Added Salt

OPELOUSAS, La., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for that easy, grab-and-go breakfast that's healthy for you? We've got you covered. Breakfast Biscuit Cups started out as a special treat for Christmas morning in Kate Stuart's home, but soon became an every-week staple when her kids started asking for them all the time. Loaded with protein, these breakfast biscuits made with Tony Chachere's® new No Salt Seasoning Blend, are a healthy alternative… and really stick with you. Just throw them together and eat them on the run, for breakfast or a pre-practice snack!
Kate Stuart is an award-winning cook from Monroe, Wisconsin. This hockey mom came into the spotlight after winning a national cooking competition in New Orleans for her Cajun/Creole cooking, in which she used Tony Chachere's® seasonings. She's been cooking with – and for – Tony's ever since.
Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.
BREAKFAST BISCUIT CUPS FOR TONY CHACHERE'S – BY KATE STUART
INGREDIENTS
1 Can Refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits
6 Hard Boiled Eggs, Peeled and Chopped
1 Cup Diced Ham (Can Use Bacon, Sausage, etc.)
½ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
4 Green Onions, White and Green Parts, Sliced
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Cup Greek Yogurt
3 Teaspoons Tony Chachere's® No Salt Seasoning Blend
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 12-15 Minutes
- Preheat oven according to directions on biscuit can.
- Spray muffin tin with nonstick spray.
- Flatten each biscuit and push into muffin tin to form the cups.
- In a medium sized bowl, combine remaining ingredients and stir until thoroughly mixed together.
- Place approximately ½ cup of egg filling into each biscuit – an ice cream scoop works well for this.
- Place muffin tin in oven and bake approximately 12-15 minutes, or until the edges of the biscuits turn light golden brown.
- Enjoy these biscuit cups warm or chilled. (Also freezes well.)
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-and-delicious-breakfast-with-no-added-salt-300623471.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere’s Famous Creole Cuisine
Share this article