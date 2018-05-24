Quick Base and Workato Expand Strategic Partnership to Bolster No-Code Workflows in the Enterprise

"We've been working with the Quick Base team for a few years, and after seeing the value our joint customers were getting, a deeper partnership felt natural," said Vijay Tella, CEO at Workato. "Business users don't always have the resources or coding skills to create apps and automate workflows to address their needs at work, and if they are technically savvy enough to do so, they often have other priorities to balance first. This partnership makes it much easier for business users to build and connect apps quickly without the friction of bringing in a consultant or a third party."

"Workato and Quick Base share a dedication to making it easier for workers to do what they need to get done, without complicated development projects and coding," said Rick Willett, CEO at Quick Base. "By integrating Workato within Quick Base, our customers will benefit from a true end-to-end no-code framework that offers real-time updates and agility for business users."

The market for SaaS-based business apps is growing quickly, and by 2021 75 percent of total cloud workloads and compute instances are predicted to be in SaaS form, according to Cisco. As businesses use an increasing number of SaaS apps to run nearly every part of their business, organizations are experiencing an increasing number of data silos. With Workato and Quick Base, businesses can create apps that solve their needs while housing whatever data they need in one place automatically.



The two companies first partnered in 2016 through a referral partnership announced at Quick Base's annual EMPOWER conference. Since then, the companies have seen an average of 50 integrations each from over 100 joint customers, and both companies have received recognition in analyst reports for their no-code tools: Quick Base, as a leader in the 2017 Forrester Wave: Low Code Platforms for Business Developers, while Workato debuted as a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service and a leader in the 2016 Forrester Wave: Dynamic Integration Platform as a Service.

"For the last 10 years Schellman & Company has relied on Quick Base to create state-of-the-art internal applications that help us be more effective and work smarter," said Ty Shewmake, CTO of Schellman & Company, LLC., a global provider of audit and attestation services. "Thanks to Workato and Quick Base's partnership, we are now able to automatically integrate our apps with all the other critical cloud software we're using to run our business such as WebMerge, HubSpot and QuickBooks. This tight integration is saving us hundreds of hours each year, on average."

Workato is available now to Quick Base customers at special rates.

About Quick Base

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For nearly 20 years, people of all technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Based in Cambridge, MA and a former division of Intuit, Quick Base has a 6,000+ customer universe of app-enabled businesses that spans all industries and company sizes, and includes more than half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com

Quick Base is a d/b/a of QuickBase, Inc.

About Workato

Workato, an iPaaS leader trusted by over 3,500 customers, is the only intelligent automation platform that provides enterprise integration, workflow automation, and a citizen experience, enabling business users and IT to collaborate to build, operate and rollout automations without compromising security and governance. The world's top brands run on Workato including the #1 SaaS company, #1 enterprise collaboration company, #1 financial services company, #1 bakery cafe chain, #1 big data company, #1 cloud content management company, #1 energy infrastructure company, and more. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:



