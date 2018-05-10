Quick Base Announces Fourth Annual EMPOWER User Conference

The conference will have nearly 50 breakout sessions, including a number where Quick Base customers will share their success stories using the company's platform to save time, automate processes and manage projects. These talks include representatives from Sprint, Homesquare, Harvard Business School and CCI Systems, among others. Other sessions will cover new product features and best practices.

"As more organizations of all types and sizes adopt our platform to run major business processes, we're expecting the largest EMPOWER event ever," said Jamison. "There is no better place for Quick Base customers to get inspired and energized by their peers and to learn about significant new offerings we will be announcing and sharing at the event."

"Digital technologies are transforming businesses of all sizes in every industry — and those who fail to evolve risk being left behind," said Verdino, who is keynoting the conference. "Attendees at EMPOWER2018 are some of the most forward thinking companies in America, and I'm looking forward to sharing inspiration on how they can get even more out of their digital investments at the show."

EMPOWER2018 will also feature a pre-conference "App-a-Thon" app building challenge with cash prizes, an on-site training course, three networking events including one at Austin staple Stubb's BBQ and a customer awards ceremony.

Quotes from Past Attendees:

"Nothing is more valuable than the renewed energy and excitement for Quick Base development that I get at EMPOWER. Our team is always excited by the solutions we bring back." – Jessica Curtis, Formation Healthcare Group

"The information shared is priceless for planning your own road map for the upcoming year." – Jason Johnson, Pomeroy

"With the broad selection of sessions there is so much to learn at EMPOWER! I love being able to bring back new ideas for our users!" – Janet Plumley, CCI Systems, Inc.

Tickets start at $899. Sign up today at https://empower2018.com/.

About Quick Base

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For nearly 20 years, people of all technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Based in Cambridge, MA and a former division of Intuit, Quick Base has thousands of customers spanning all industries and company sizes. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com

Quick Base is a d/b/a of QuickBase, Inc.

