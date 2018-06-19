Quick Base Appoints Doug Wendell As Chief Financial Officer

Wendell brings 20 years of experience in the software industry, having advised senior leadership teams and their boards on both financing and strategic transactions. Prior to joining Quick Base, Wendell was a managing director in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Jefferies LLC, focused on the enterprise software sector. He also spent 13 years at Citigroup, where he was a managing director in their Technology Investment Banking Group specializing in the software sector. Additionally, he served as a trust officer at Northern Trust Corp. in the firm's International Client Services Group.

"I am thrilled to add someone with the breadth and depth of Doug's software experience to our world class leadership team," said Rick Willett, CEO of Quick Base. "The next phase of our growth acceleration will undoubtedly leverage strategic partnerships and Doug's experience and relationships across the broader software and services ecosystem will be invaluable."

"From my perspective, the future of software development is a platform that empowers those closest to the work, not always pro-developers, with the ability to automate and continuously improve their processes and work environment," said Wendell. "I am excited to join the clear market leader and contribute to Quick Base's significant upside growth potential."

Wendell received an M.B.A from The Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Vermont. He and his family live south of Boston.

About Quick Base

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For nearly 20 years, people of all technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Based in Cambridge, MA and a former division of Intuit, Quick Base has thousands of customers spanning all industries and company sizes. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com

CONTACT: Danny Casarella, 347-599-9631, dcasarella@bateman-group.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-base-appoints-doug-wendell-as-chief-financial-officer-300668648.html

SOURCE Quick Base

Related Links

http://www.quickbase.com

