Quick Base Appoints George Mashini As Chief Technology Officer

Mashini has nearly 20 years of expertise in software development, including a decade of spearheading technology initiatives as well as leading companies as CEO. He brings a breadth of knowledge to Quick Base including enterprise application development, digital transformation and mobile.

"Businesses of all sizes are seeking to accelerate their digital strategies, and this is driving rapid growth in highly productive, no-code platforms such as Quick Base," said Rick Willett, CEO of Quick Base. "While already a best in class leader, we're focused on expanding our advantage through obsessing on our customers' success and increasing investment in product innovation. I am thrilled to add a proven leader like George to shape our long term technology strategy and inspire exceptional engineers to join our rapidly growing team."

Prior to joining Quick Base, George served as President and CEO of Catavolt, Hexagon's cloud and mobility platform. George led Catavolt from a bootstrapped startup through venture funding and ultimately, to an acquisition by a global public company. At Catavolt, he oversaw the production of more than 4,000 successful enterprise applications in over 30 countries for Fortune 500 clients. Previously, George led a digital transformation technology consulting firm and also held various engineering roles at organizations including Infor and Paragon Systems International.

"I've spent the last decade building technology that helps businesses digitally transform and work smarter, not harder — a mission that's also at the very heart of Quick Base," said Mashini. "Quick Base's platform is completely transforming the way business today gets done, and I'm honored to play a role in helping shape what the future of no-code should look like."

From June 4-7, Quick Base will host its 4th annual EMPOWER Conference, dedicated to providing customers and partners with the resources they need to turn their ideas into custom business apps. Quick Base senior leadership, including Mashini, Rick Willett (CEO) and Jay Jamison (SVP of Strategy and Product Management) will be in attendance. More information on the conference can be found here: https://empower2018.com/

About Quick Base

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For nearly 20 years, people of all technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Based in Cambridge, MA and a former division of Intuit, Quick Base has thousands of customers spanning all industries and company sizes. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com

Quick Base is a d/b/a of QuickBase, Inc.

