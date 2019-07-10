Quick Base Bolsters Leadership Team to Position Company for Continued Expansion in Enterprise Markets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Base, provider of the largest cloud platform for developing integrated, custom business applications, has refined its executive leadership roles to align leaders behind its strategy to revolutionize enterprise software development.

The changes to the executive leadership team, which were announced last week, include the creation of a chief revenue officer position, the consolidation of product and technology and continued expansion of the company's marketing practice.

George Mashini is now Chief Revenue Officer, a new role for Quick Base overseeing sales and customer success. Mashini has extensive commercial experience in previous roles as President and CEO. During his time at Quick Base, he has helped some of the largest enterprise customers adopt Quick Base as a strategic platform and has been an impact leader and change agent. He was previously the company's CTO and brings a unique perspective to his new role.

"We're seeing a massive acceleration in the adoption of Quick Base as a strategic development platform by many of the world's most successful businesses, and making sure they are super successful in those efforts means we need to make sure we always have the right leaders focused on the right things," said Rick Willett, CEO of Quick Base. "These announcements put us in a great position to lead our customers forward, particularly having a technologist like George leading our sales and customer success teams in their efforts to help businesses adopt Quick Base at scale and having Jay continue to bring his market-leading product vision to life so our customers will always be one step ahead in their markets."

Quick Base also announced the addition of Beth Drew as VP, Enterprise Sales. Drew joins Quick Base after more than five years as the Senior Director of Enterprise Sales East with PingIdentity, where she helped build the enterprise sales organization, fueling the growth of the company's platform for identity and access management. She also launched the Women's Mentoring Program at PingIndentity, which was the top career development request of women employed by the company and featured 150+ participants.

"I'm most excited about bringing Quick Base's technology as a platform to large enterprises today," Drew said. "We have a very talented group of people here, and have the opportunity to elevate the platform to help major Fortune 1000 companies solve their most mission-critical problems by applying their staff's inherent insight about the organization's operations via Quick Base's low code business applications."

Drew brings more than 30 years of global sales experience, extensively growing revenue in a wide range of positions focused on large account enterprise sales at organizations such as Silanis Technology, Initiate Systems, IBM and Lotus.

