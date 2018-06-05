Quick Base Brings Automated Workflows to its No-Code Development Platform

"Automation is where the world is going, and this development is a real breakthrough for anyone who is still using spreadsheets and emails to manage processes," said Jay Jamison, SVP of strategy and product management at Quick Base. "For years, Quick Base has helped customers build solutions to streamline work, eliminate spreadsheet chaos and spend more time adding value to their organizations. With Quick Base Automations, we're furthering our mission of providing a no-code platform that is simple enough for anyone to use yet is extremely powerful."

Automation is transforming the global workforce and changing the way work gets done. While reducing costs has been the primary initial driver behind adoption, according to Forrester1 this will increasingly evolve to accelerating digital transformation and improving the customer experience. While historically IT has been responsible for leading automation initiatives, business workers must also be armed with the resources to make this vision a reality and reduce the burden on technology departments. By bringing the power of automation to everyone, Quick Base makes it easier for professionals to focus on the work that truly matters while raising the bar on delivering customer experiences and growing their businesses.

The new capability offers countless automation possibilities by allowing users to automatically add, update, delete or move information around based on what happens in your Quick Base app, and perform actions on a schedule. For example, customers can automate tasks such as creating new projects with a large number of steps, taking snapshots of sales data for the weekly sales trend report, or identifying VIP accounts based on deal amounts and treating them preferentially.

"Quick Base gives us the power to formulate solutions for complex problems and build them in minutes. We manage real estate development projects that involve hundreds of residential units and a huge number of tasks are required to build all those units," said Chad Thomas, president of sales and service at Projects Force, a technology services provider for the construction industry. "Creating tasks in our Quick Base application used to take 30 minutes per unit but now with Automations, it happens automatically. This has freed our team to spend more time working with customers directly, helping us significantly improve our customer service."

Automations builds on several other product updates for the company this year, including a recent deeper partnership with Workato, a leading no-code integration platform, and enhanced governance and resources to support large organizations. The company was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers, Q4 2017.

