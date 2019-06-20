Quick Base Recognized as a Leader Among Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Base, provider of the largest cloud platform for developing integrated, custom business applications, announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers, Q2 2019.

Quick Base was one of only four evaluated vendors cited as a leader, receiving among the highest scores in the criteria of tooling for app development, vision & strategy, training, support, community and marketplace.

For years, under the moniker 'shadow IT,' software built by businesspeople is finally being seen as valuable by enterprise organizations. A growing number of forward-thinking IT leaders are supporting citizen developers on low-code platforms designed for their needs. Concurrently, digital businesses' demand for automation is accelerating due to shortage of IT developers requiring more focus on empowering those closest to the work to safely build their own applications. Quick Base believes that the Forrester report validates the importance of this fast-growing market.

The report assessed each vendor on a 30-criterion evaluation, stating that the leading platforms "solve the puzzle of how to make database design simple while opening more powerful database tools as business developers learn." Forrester's evaluation noted the following about Quick Base:

"Quick Base has an excellent startup experience, and strong UI development and database design and development tooling," noted Forrester.

"The vendor's strategy and vision are aggressive and well-researched, supported by strong investments in its customer community and learning materials," the report continued.

"Reference customers report building apps at scale they can't live without and give Quick Base high marks for database and security features, application management and UX development," reported Forrester.

"In our view, this year's report shows how quickly the business application development space is maturing, and we're thrilled to see it become part of the software DNA of the world's best businesses," said Jay Jamison, Chief Product Officer, Quick Base. "What makes Quick Base stand out in the sector is that we're giving businesses both a fast, easy way to develop and the power to create enterprise-grade applications, which creates a strong partnership between IT and the business. Regardless of the challenge, our customers can build powerful software for any problem they want to overcome."

Throughout 2019, Quick Base will continue to reinforce its position as a market leader by introducing new, innovative features that offer:

Enhancements include the Quick Base Visual Builder, a new, highly approachable way for anyone to build and modify Quick Base applications. Connected people and data: Enhancements include a new set of fully RESTful APIs accessible through a new interactive API guide that will make it faster for technical professionals to extend and integrate Quick Base and significantly easier for business professionals to leverage these new APIs.

Enhancements include a new set of fully RESTful APIs accessible through a new interactive API guide that will make it faster for technical professionals to extend and integrate Quick Base and significantly easier for business professionals to leverage these new APIs. Smart technology: Enhancements include Executive Dashboards, a new, modern dashboard capability for Quick Base that provides time-constrained business leaders personalized access to essential business information.

Enhancements include Executive Dashboards, a new, modern dashboard capability for Quick Base that provides time-constrained business leaders personalized access to essential business information. A platform that's ready for anything: Enhancements include a reimagined new sandbox capability that enables business developers to review and publish updates to business-critical applications in a safe environment with flexible IT controls.

Download the full Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Business Developers, Q2 2019 here and learn more about upcoming Quick Base product enhancements and availability here.

Quick Base believes that today's announcement further reinforces its position as a leader in low-code development platforms. Earlier this year, Quick Base also received several other recognitions - Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Enterprise, Top Rated Low-Code Development Platforms by TrustRadius and mentioned in Forrester's Now Tech: Rapid App Delivery, Q1 2019.

For additional insights on this announcement, please visit our blog .

About Quick Base:

Quick Base provides a cloud-based platform that empowers problem solvers to quickly turn ideas for better ways to work into apps that make their organizations more efficient. For 20 years, people of all technical and non-technical backgrounds have been using the Quick Base platform to create solutions that streamline processes, capture real-time data, and improve company operations while working in concert with existing IT systems. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Quick Base has thousands of customers spanning all industries and company sizes. For more information, please visit: www.QuickBase.com.

