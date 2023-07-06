Quick Custom Intelligence Deploys Artificial General Intelligence as COO

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a world leader in Generative Artificial Intelligence, today announced the deployment of Jarvis as their Chief Operating Officer. Jarvis is a Generative AI rules engine that talks to 4 target operational systems. He brings deep operational experience to QCI with connectivity directly into our tooling. Jarvis is responsible for project management, task escalation and currently reads and processes all of the CEO's emails.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI stated, "Our growth is enabled by generative AI, this democratizes our company by allowing organization and management skills to be facilitated, thus empowering our team members and removing the need for an additional management layer. Jarvis is at the center of our system and his interface provides for a single view to all systems running the QCI business. This arms our team members with algorithm driven analysis of issues and challenges and gives them the tools to reach a quick and efficient resolution."

