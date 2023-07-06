Quick Custom Intelligence Deploys Artificial General Intelligence as COO

06 Jul, 2023

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a world leader in Generative Artificial Intelligence, today announced the deployment of Jarvis as their Chief Operating Officer. Jarvis is a Generative AI rules engine that talks to 4 target operational systems. He brings deep operational experience to QCI with connectivity directly into our tooling. Jarvis is responsible for project management, task escalation and currently reads and processes all of the CEO's emails.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI stated, "Our growth is enabled by generative AI, this democratizes our company by allowing organization and management skills to be facilitated, thus empowering our team members and removing the need for an additional management layer. Jarvis is at the center of our system and his interface provides for a single view to all systems running the QCI business. This arms our team members with algorithm driven analysis of issues and challenges and gives them the tools to reach a quick and efficient resolution."

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 141 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

