Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) enters the European Market Partnering with Europe's Leading Gaming Systems Distributor, Modulus

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Modulus, a leading International supplier of gaming management systems to over 300 Casino Resorts. This significant collaboration will enable QCI to expand its global footprint and leverage Modulus's comprehensive solution and well-established relationships to deploy advanced Artificial General Intelligence enabled technology solutions throughout the gaming and hospitality industry.

Marc Attal, the Chief Operating Officer of Modulus, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This alliance with QCI is a significant milestone for Modulus. It empowers us to enhance our offerings and deliver cutting-edge technology including smart algorithms that unlock customer devotion. We are excited to join forces with QCI, a renowned leader in AI innovative technology, and look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration."

The partnership aligns with QCI's commitment to providing sophisticated technological solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth within the gaming and hospitality industry. By joining forces with Modulus, QCI will strengthen its international presence and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional value and unparalleled service to a wider audience.

In reflection of this partnership, Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer for QCI stated, "QCI is dedicated to forging global relationships that bolster our mission to advance AGI driven technology within the gaming and hospitality sector. Partnering with Modulus, a respected leader in the International market, aligns seamlessly with our goals and values. This collaboration promises to deliver robust technology solutions and comprehensive support to our expanded clientele, solidifying our position as a global leader in the industry."

With a shared vision for technological excellence and innovation, QCI and Modulus are poised to make substantial advancements in the International gaming and hospitality industry, delivering superior solutions and support to clients and contributing positively to the industry's growth and development.

QCI extends a warm welcome to the Modulus team and looks forward to a rewarding and prosperous partnership.

ABOUT Modulus

Modulus is one of the largest independent gaming management systems companies. Our cutting – edge technologies are installed in hundreds of casinos with thousands of machines and tables connected in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Modulus delivers systems solutions that create seamless experience for players and boost revenues while being a radically customer-centric company with decades of experience in the gaming industry.

Modulus was founded by a casino industry veteran and entrepreneur, Willy de Bruyn who is the President of Modulus and heads the leadership team. Visit us at www.modulusgroup.eu

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence