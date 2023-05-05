Quick Custom Intelligence: The Market Leader in Gaming Analytics Continues Expansion in Australia with five new sites

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Dynamics (Australia) and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), a leading global provider of gaming analytics software, proudly announces its continued expansion in the Australian market with the addition of five new sites. Celebrating three successful years in Australia, QCI demonstrates its commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to the global demand for advanced gaming analytics solutions. This expansion is made possible through a strategic partnership with Gaming Dynamics, the premier Australian distributor of cutting-edge gaming technology.

"The collaboration between QCI and Gaming Dynamics aims to further revolutionize the gaming industry in Australia by offering state-of-the-art gaming analytics tools and insights to casinos and gaming establishments. The software now includes ground-breaking features such as linked jackpot data and customer gaming preferences, empowering businesses to optimize their operations and deliver a more personalized gaming experience to their patrons. The launch of the five new sites in Australia is a clear demonstration of QCI's commitment to the region and its ability to adapt to the unique needs of various markets. By working closely with local partners like Gaming Dynamics, QCI can deliver tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of each region, solidifying its position as the market leader in gaming analytics," said Tony Toohey, Director of Gaming Dynamics.

Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of QCI, shares his perspective on the company's success: "QCI provides services to over a dozen countries and we are proud of our continued growth and the strong global demand for our products. Our constant pursuit of innovation and the ability to adapt to the diverse and dynamic demands of gaming establishments around the world is what sets us apart. As the industry evolves, so do we, ensuring that our clients have access to the most advanced analytics tools and insights available."

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 110 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

