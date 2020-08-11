Quick Dam Aims to Combat Flooding this Hurricane Season

Quick Dam is the leading innovator of flood protection products that are compact, lightweight, and easy to use. Katie Smith, Sales & Marketing Director of Quick Dam says,

"As peak hurricane season approaches our mission is to provide easy to use solutions that keep properties protected from flooding. Quick Dam allows communities and property owners to prepare for flooding effectively months in advance of severe storms."

Early preparedness has long been an issue with traditional hurricane solutions. Quick Dam is looking to showcase that innovative flood solutions are available to help anyone get a head start on protecting their properties this hurricane season.

