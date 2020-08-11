Quick Dam Aims to Combat Flooding this Hurricane Season
Experts predict a record level of hurricane activity.
Aug 11, 2020, 09:33 ET
PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is entering its peak period and it's time to prepare for flooding. So far, the United States has seen the fastest formation of tropical storms in history.
Hurricane related flooding causes upwards of billions of dollars worth of damage each season. Homeowners, business owners and Emergency Managers are currently looking for solutions to help combat hurricane flooding without the hassle and inefficiency that comes with traditional protection methods.
Quick Dam is the leading innovator of flood protection products that are compact, lightweight, and easy to use. Katie Smith, Sales & Marketing Director of Quick Dam says,
"As peak hurricane season approaches our mission is to provide easy to use solutions that keep properties protected from flooding. Quick Dam allows communities and property owners to prepare for flooding effectively months in advance of severe storms."
Early preparedness has long been an issue with traditional hurricane solutions. Quick Dam is looking to showcase that innovative flood solutions are available to help anyone get a head start on protecting their properties this hurricane season.
