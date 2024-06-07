QUICK FIX MEDIA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHIFTRLE & OCTANE; SHIFTRLE TO LAUNCH THE SHIFT SUMMER LEAGUE FEATURING ROCKET LEAGUE

QUICK FIX MEDIA, AN ESPORTS CONTENT & MEDIA INCUBATOR LAUNCHED BY OXYGEN ESPORTS, TO PROVIDE STRATEGIC SUPPORT TO EXPAND SHIFTRLE AND OCTANE'S CONTENT, MEDIA & STATISTICS FOR COVERING ROCKET LEAGUE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG) is proud to announce the establishment of Quick Fix Media (QFM), a new, independent esports content and media incubator. QFM's charter is providing material and strategic assistance to community-based esports news, content and media outlets, to support their growth in esports coverage and community cultivation.

Quick Fix Media Announces Partnership with ShiftRLE & Octane

Alongside the public unveiling of QFM, the incubator is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ShiftRLE & Octane, a community stalwart and the preeminent source specializing in Rocket League news and industry-leading statistics. This move represents Quick Fix Media's dedication to providing top-tier content to the esports community while contributing to the growth and advancement of the industry.

ShiftRLE, known for its independent and comprehensive Rocket League coverage, will continue to operate autonomously. It will be a key component of QFM's expanding presence within the esports news media space, covering competitive esports news and statistical analysis. With its unparalleled statistical analysis and in-depth Rocket League reporting, ShiftRLE has established itself as a trusted resource for fans, players and industry professionals.

ShiftRLE's unique blend of news reporting and statistical insights has been instrumental in helping Rocket League enthusiasts stay informed, gain a deeper understanding of the game and educate fans to continue to grow the community. As part of QFM, ShiftRLE will benefit from increased resources, expanded reach and the flexibility to explore new opportunities while remaining true to its core mission.

Backed by commitment of QFM, ShiftRLE is proud to announce a new initiative, the Shift Summer League (SSL) featuring Rocket League. This new, league play event will feature the best Rocket League squads from Europe and North America competing for a $40,000 prize pool. The inaugural SSL will span July 9th to August 7th and will provide Rocket League players another opportunity to compete, and the fanbase with new original content, programming and storylines in between the RLCS London Major and Rocket League World Championship. More details will be published directly by ShiftRLE in the coming days regarding participating teams, open qualifier formats and tournament details.

About Quick Fix Media:

Quick Fix Media is an esports focused content incubator created in partnership with Oxygen Esports with the goal of providing strategic guidance and resources to endemic, community led initiatives working on esports news, content and media.

About ShiftRLE:

ShiftRLE (commonly referred to as Shift) is the premier news source for all things Rocket League Esports. For over four years, Shift has been able to provide detailed event coverage and roster news at the highest level. Additionally, Shift houses a robust database of statistics, results, and historical data. Through their efforts, Shift has become a trusted source and mainstay brand in the Rocket League community.

