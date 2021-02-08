Quick Hit Slots™ Players Donate Thousands of Toys to Toys for Tots

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay" or the "Company"), an industry-leading social gaming Company, donated more than $18,700 to Toys for Tots through the generosity of its players on Quick Hit Slots . The Toys for Tots program collects new toys to give to less fortunate children so they can experience the joy of opening gifts on Christmas morning. Thanks to SciPlay's fundraising, Toys for Tots donated more than 3,700 toys to children during the holiday season.

Quick Hit Slots features some of the biggest casino names and brands, including Dancing Drums™, Cash Spin™, Mayan Treasures™, Lock It Links™ and Havana Cubana™. Through an interactive, in-game experience, more than one million Quick Hit Slots' monthly active users accrued "magic points" to contribute to SciPlay's toy donations between December 10 and 26. For every 50,000 points earned, SciPlay donated one toy to Toys for Tots.

"There is nothing more heartwarming than engaging our wonderful user base to help those in need," said Diego Alaluf, Director of Marketing for Quick Hit Slots at SciPlay. "We wanted to give back to the community this holiday season and are proud to have partnered with Toys for Tots again to deliver toys to children in need. Everyone has the right to play, and we are very appreciative of our gracious users and are overjoyed to have helped Santa deliver thousands of toys to children throughout the world!"

Quick Hit Slots users celebrated the donation opportunity through the app's community page.

"Thank you for your great gift...that is an amazing gesture," one user commented.

Another user added, "It's a good feeling knowing you gave a helping hand...keep doing good, Quick Hit community."

To learn more about SciPlay, Quick Hit Slots and the Company's dozens of social casino games, visit sciplay.com.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style game play and occasionally table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, SciPlay makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including SciPlay's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for SciPlay's ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, SciPlay undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

