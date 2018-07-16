Quick Move-in Sale at RM Homes

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Homes is announcing an immediate price reduction on new homes at communities around the Puget Sound area.

This summer has brought an influx of home inventory to the local real estate market, which is good news for buyers, with more choice and prices softening from their long steady increase. RM Homes is responding with price reductions for quick-move in homes at new communities from Renton to Bothell.

"The real estate market typically slows down during the summer," says Chaun Mackey, President of Matrix Real Estate. "The difference this year is that the summer season coincided with a sudden influx of resale listings and new home communities, offering buyers more choices.

"RM Homes is in a great position to meet buyer's expectations, with excellent locations, highly sought-after school districts and all-included standard features. We have homes that are move-in ready today, plus more each month for the rest of 2018 and beyond."

Lower Prices at Communities from Renton to Bothell.

Cedar Park in Bothell: These new homes are in a convenient Bothell location, just around the corner from the shopping and dining of Canyon Park, with easy access to I-405 and Hwy 522. Located in the sought-after Northshore School District, with the green space and playfields of Cedar Grove Park right next door. Homes come complete with the highest level of interior finishes, included standard, plus full yard fencing.

Exclusively at Cedar Park, get a Move-In Ready Buyer Bonus on select homes that will be complete by October 31, 2018. This includes your French-door refrigerator, washer and dryer, window blinds and even air conditioning.

Homes are available from 2,301 to 3,044 sq.ft. with pricing now from $674,950. Example of price reduction at Cedar Park: Lot 17-S – 2,518 sq.ft. – originally priced at $749,950, after a $40,000 reduction is now $709,950 and ready to move in today.

The fully furnished model home and sales office at Cedar Park is open Friday through Tuesday 12 to 5 p.m. at 22301 9th Ave SE, Bothell. For more information or a private showing, call or text Doug Gordon, 425.286.4883.

Damson Crest in Lynnwood: Great location close to Hilltop Elementary School and convenient to I-5, I-405, Bothell and Alderwood Mall.

Home sizes range from 2,301 to 2,518 sq.ft. with pricing now from $629,950. Example of price reduction at Damson Crest: Lot 9 – 2,418 sq.ft. – originally priced at $664,950, after a $35,000 reduction is now $629,950 and ready to move in today.

Located at 20515 Damson Road, Lynnwood. Tour the model home at nearby Gardner Grove (see below), and then make an appointment to tour the available homes at Damson Crest. For more information or a showing, call or text Chris Rood, 206.651.4271.

Gardner Grove in Lynnwood: Great neighborhood location with easy access to I-5, I-405, Hwy 522, Bothell and other nearby workplaces, plus shopping and dining at Alderwood Mall or Canyon Park.

Homes range from 2,175 to 2,518 sq.ft. with prices from $619,950. Example of price reduction at Gardner Grove: Lot 15 – 2,518 sq.ft. – originally priced at $679,950, after a $30,000 reduction is now $649,950 and ready to move in today.

A fully furnished model home is ready for touring at Gardner Grove, open Saturday & Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. at 201 Hubbard Road, Lynnwood. For more information or a private showing, call or text Chris Rood, 206.651.4271.

Kinkade Crossing in Renton: Only a few homes remain for sale at Kinkade Crossing. Because this is our best-selling community, RM Homes will not be able to offer price decreases, but buyers should be aware of their last opportunity to buy new here.

Conveniently located off Petrovitsky near Benson, Kinkade Crossing is close to downtown Renton and Kent with easy access to Hwy 167 and 405. It's also just up the hill from shopping at IKEA or Westfield Southcenter Mall.

Available homes are 2,224 or 2,501 sq.ft. and are ready to move in this November or December with prices from $599,950.

Open by appointment at 17709 116th Ave SE, Renton. For a showing or more information call or text Sarah Rood, 253.653.6299.

Monterey Meadows in North Renton: This new enclave of just 9 homes is in a great North Renton location, on a 25 mph road that's above the "VMAC exit" off I-405, offering easy access to Renton or the Eastside via the highway or back roads. Highly rated Renton schools include the brand new Risdon Middle School which just opened. These homes have the highest level of interior finishes included standard.

Two of these spacious homes are ready to move in today with more coming in October. The fully loaded model home was just listed, with 2,501 sq.ft., reduced $35,000 to $964,950. This home is completely move-in ready including refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, accent paint, full yard fencing, irrigation and air conditioning.

Additionally, a quick-move in 3,852 sq.ft. home was just reduced $100,000 to $999,950 and including a wet bar/kitchenette in the downstairs bonus room.

The designer-furnished model home is open Friday through Monday 12 to 5 p.m. at 3815 Monterey Pl NE, Renton. For more information or a private showing, call or text Tamea Duckworth, 253.508.1818.

Northshore Ridge in Kenmore: Located on a quiet side street off Simonds Road in Kenmore, in the sought-after Northshore School District, Northshore Ridge is close to Inglemoor High School and Inglewood Golf Club. This community features RM Homes' highest level of interior finishes including extra hardscaping outside, full yard fencing and a wet bar/kitchenette in the downstairs rec room (per plan).

The model home was just listed at Northshore Ridge, including refrigerator, washer/dryer, blinds, air conditioning, fully landscaped and fenced yard with irrigation, and a wet bar/kitchenette in the downstairs rec room. This home is 3,725 sq.ft. and listed for $1,174,950.

Additionally, lot 11 will be ready to move in by September. This 3,725 sq.ft. home was just reduced $75,000 to $1,149,950.

The fully furnished model home is open Friday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 16449 84th Ave NE, Kenmore. For more information or a private showing, call or text Garla Allen, 425.890.1470.

Pioneer Heights in Woodinville: Pioneer Heights is a community of 13 new homes in Woodinville, WA. The great location is less than two miles north of Woodinville Town Center with easy access to I-405, Hwy 522, Bothell and Woodinville. Sought-after Northshore Schools include Woodin Elementary, Leota Middle School and Woodinville High School. Because this is currently RM Homes' fastest selling community, there are no price reductions to announce but home buyers should be aware of the currently available homes.

Three home plans are available and ready to move in this October and November, ranging from 2,170 to 2,916 sq.ft. and priced from $824,950.

The furnished model home is open Friday through Tuesday 12 to 5 p.m. at 12812 NE 201st St, Woodinville. For more information or a private showing, call or text Kim Martinez, 425.417.3115.

Wedgefield in Woodinville: Wedgefield is a new community of 10 homes in Woodinville, WA, in the sought-after Northshore School District. Fantastic location just north of downtown Woodinville, one half mile from Woodinville High School, with easy access to Hwy 522.

The first home is available now for quick move-in this September. The price was reduced $50,000 on this 3,044 sq.ft. home which is now $949,950.

Located at 13215 NE 205th St, Woodinville. For an appointment, please call or text Kim Martinez, 425.417.3115.

Weston Heights in Renton: Located in the highly rated Issaquah School District, Weston Heights is convenient to parks, shopping and I-405. Many homes back to a lush, green protected wetlands area for a verdant outlook. Homes are finished with the highest level of interiors, standard, plus full yard fencing.

The next homes at Weston Heights will be available for move-in this September and October and range from 2,501 to 3,774 sq.ft. Example of price reduction at Weston Heights: Lot 7 – 3,044 sq.ft. – originally priced at $914,950, after a $35,000 reduction is now $879,950 and ready to move in this September.

The furnished model home is open Friday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 684 Nile Ave NE, Renton. For more information or a private showing, call or text Alex Ball, 206.321.5493.

Better Finishes

RM Homes standard interior finishes match or exceed the upgraded features of most area home builders. The vast majority of features in the model homes at RM Homes are included in the purchase price. At many builders, the models are chock full of features that are add-on upgrades which could increase a new home's overall purchase price by $50,000 or more.

"Our philosophy as a Builder is to include the features in our homes that we believe most buyers would select given the choices in a design center," says RM Homes founder and CEO, Ryan McGowan. "This eliminates the need for large deposit payments on upgrades, allows the buyer to know exactly what they are paying for their home at the time of purchase, and makes the buying process easier."

When buying a home, the last thing a buyer wants is uncertainty. With RM Homes, rest assured that finishes that probably cost extra at another builder are included standard in the purchase price, with no surprises. Things like –

- Exterior masonry

- Fully landscaped front and back yard

- Soft-close kitchen cabinets with roll-out lower cabinet shelves

- Quartz kitchen countertops

- Pendant lighting over the kitchen work island

- Full-height kitchen backsplash

- Extended laminate hardwood floors on the main level

- High-quality plush carpeting

- Contemporary horizontal open rail stairways

- Tile surround gas fireplace (double-sided in some plans)

- Covered outdoor living with gas fireplace (per community and plan)

- Fully tiled master bathroom with freestanding soaking tub (per community and plan)

- Tankless gas water heater

- Nest smart learning thermostat

Move-in Ready

With this summer's new, less competitive real estate market, buyers may find that it's time to make their move. RM Homes has homes that are ready for move in today, with more coming in September and October. Whatever the timing or neighborhood, there is an RM Homes property to satisfy a home buyer's needs.

RM Homes is a local, Puyallup-based homebuilder with decades of experience building thousands of homes for Puget Sound homebuyers.

For more information about RM Homes communities and their neighborhoods in general, contact Sarah Rood, 253.653.6299 or browse our website, www.RMHomes.com.

