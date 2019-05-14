Quick Opens New Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence Logistics Facility

While healthcare and life science logistics is complex for all types of medical shipments, gene, cell, and immunotherapies have special challenges, and the logistics need to be synchronized throughout the supply chain to ensure product integrity, patient safety, and successful outcomes.

Cell and gene therapy treatments are different for each patient and require individual handling and precise timing. These new therapies are also high value, extremely time and temperature-sensitive, and require specialized handling, packaging, and proper storage.

Quick's new 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art CGT Center of Excellence is located in Chicago, IL, with proximity to Chicago's O'Hare airport. Designed for GDP (Good Distribution Practices) compliance, it has controlled room temperature in-transit storage and is a conditioning and storage facility for Credo units and nitrogen shippers, used for transport of CGT therapies.

Life science logistics specialists will provide clients with 24/7 customized solutions –from specially designed processes, pre-planning of routings, packaging procurement, conditioning and placement to regulatory compliance and temperature monitoring devices. Quick's advanced IT solutions provide transparency, data integration, and real-time information.

"Quick's investment in our new cutting edge CGT facility, recruitment of highly experienced logistics specialists and innovative technology solutions to synchronize the CGT supply chain reflects our commitment to support the life science community. We are proud to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are developing these exciting new therapies and provide them comprehensive logistics support," says David Murphy, Executive Vice President, Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics.

About Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics

Quick is the trusted logistics leader for the healthcare and life science industry, serving the community for nearly 40 years. Quick, part of the Kuehne + Nagel Group safely and quickly transports human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and equipment, as well as cell and gene therapies.

About Kuehne + Nagel

With almost 82,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics, and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions. Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com

