Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem to Grow by 6.5% - Global Market Outlook to 2026

Some of the key players profiled in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., REDYREF Inc., Nanonation, Inc., Hewlett-Packard company, Omnivex Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Keywest Technology, Inc. and NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Ecosystem market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period



Growing need for reinventing customer experience, increasing demand for self service options and rising awareness among the consumers are the key driving factors for the market growth. In addition, the growing use of smart phone for payments will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, factors such as high costs and lacks of automation in human interpretation skills are hindering the market growth.



The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry is one of the most dynamic segments of the food industry. Quick service restaurant is one of the most lucrative formats of the restaurant sector. A quick service restaurant is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service. The success of smartphones and downloadable applications has resulted in numerous innovations in point of sales systems in quick service restaurants.



Based on Component, Hardware segment held considerable market share during the forecast period. Hardware include devices such as kiosk, digital menu cards offer streamlined methods of food ordering that cut down on wait lines. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the rising emergence of urban consumers in the US.



