Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025 | Rising Number of Quick Service Restaurants to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 03, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the quick service restaurants market and it is poised to grow by $ 119.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rise in the number of quick-service restaurants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Eat-in Service
- Takeaway Service
- Drive-thru Service
- Home Delivery Service
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our quick service restaurants market report covers the following areas:
- Quick Service Restaurants Market size
- Quick Service Restaurants Market trends
- Quick Service Restaurants Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing innovation and customization in food menu as one of the prime reasons driving the quick service restaurants market growth during the next few years.
Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Quick Service Restaurants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Quick Service Restaurants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist quick service restaurants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the quick service restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the quick service restaurants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quick service restaurants market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Dairy Queen Corp.
- Chick-fil-A Inc.
- Doctors Associates LLC
- Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Wendys Co.
- YUM Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
