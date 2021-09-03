Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025 | Rising Number of Quick Service Restaurants to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in the number of quick-service restaurants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented as below:

Service

Eat-in Service



Takeaway Service



Drive-thru Service



Home Delivery Service

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43556

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Fast Food Market - Global fast food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US - Fast casual restaurants market in US is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our quick service restaurants market report covers the following areas:

Quick Service Restaurants Market size

Quick Service Restaurants Market trends

Quick Service Restaurants Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing innovation and customization in food menu as one of the prime reasons driving the quick service restaurants market growth during the next few years.

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Quick Service Restaurants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Quick Service Restaurants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist quick service restaurants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the quick service restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the quick service restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quick service restaurants market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Doctors Associates LLC

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Wendys Co.

YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/quick-service-restaurants-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/quick-service-restaurantsmarket

SOURCE Technavio