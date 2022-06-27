Quick Service Restaurants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

Quick Service Restaurants Market Driver

Rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies:

One of the key factors driving the quick service restaurants market growth is the rise in the number of quick service restaurants majorly due to the rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies. This is encouraging fast food chains to expand domestically and internationally. The growing concept of socializing at cafe among urban youth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, the urban population across the globe grew from 53.01% in 2013 to 55.27% in 2018. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large, white-collared demographic have pushed up the number of quick service restaurants. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Hence, leading cafe chains such as Starbucks are opening their outlets in many developing economies of Asia and South America . The growth in the infrastructure like new airports and expressways in developing countries gives scope to the major coffee chains to establish their outlets. Frequent travel by road, rail, or air has increased coffee intake.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 119.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Quick Service Restaurants Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the quick service restaurants market as a part of the global restaurants industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the quick service restaurants market during the forecast period.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the quick service restaurants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Trend

Increase in demand for nutritious foods and drinks:

Quick service restaurant vendors are coming up with innovative and nutritious breakfast food with whey protein as the primary ingredient as an initiative to add a nutritional boost to their on-the-go breakfast offerings. This is because it is an ideal source of energy to start the day and one of the most popular superfoods. For instance, McDonald's offers Fruit and Maple Oatmeal consisting of 100% natural whole-grain oats, along with cream, red and green apples, cranberries, and raisins in its breakfast menu. In addition, in August 2019 , Doctor's Associates, one of the key players in the global quick service restaurants market that operates Subway, partnered with Beyond Meat to test exclusive plant-based protein options. Presently, people are more health-conscious and often refrain from consuming unhealthy food or that with high-fat content. Many foodservice chains have thus, introduced healthy and nutritious meals in their menu, which helps customers in reducing their total calorie intake.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Doctors Associates LLC

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Wendys Co.

YUM Brands Inc.

The quick service restaurants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Restaurant market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Eat-in service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Takeaway service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Drive-thru service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Home delivery service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.

Exhibit 47: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 48: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Chick-fil-A Inc.

Exhibit 50: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Chick-fil-A Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 53: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Doctors Associates LLC

Exhibit 54: Doctors Associates LLC - Overview



Exhibit 55: Doctors Associates LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Doctors Associates LLC- Key news



Exhibit 57: Doctors Associates LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Domino's Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 58: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Exhibit 62: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 66: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Inspire Brands Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 69: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 70: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: McDonald Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: McDonalds Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 73: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Starbucks Coffee Company

Exhibit 74: Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview



Exhibit 75: Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Starbucks Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 77: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus

10.11 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 79: The Wendys Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Wendys Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 83: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

