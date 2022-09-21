Quick Service Restaurants Market to Record a CAGR of 3.55%, American Dairy Queen Corp. and Chick-fil-A Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quick Service Restaurants Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies. However, fluctuations in raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quick Service Restaurants Market

Key Vendor Analysis

American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendy's Co., YUM Brands Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Dairy Queen Corp. - The company offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and beverages through its chain of quick service restaurants named Dairy Queen.

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers a wide range of snacks and meal options through its chain of quick service restaurants named Chick-fill-A.

Doctors Associates LLC - The company offers a wide range of snacks, meals, and breakfast through its chain of quick service restaurants named Subway.

Domino's Pizza Inc. - The company offers a wide range of pizzas, snacks, and meals through its chain of quick service restaurants.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - The company offers a wide range of snacks and ice creams through its chain of quick service restaurants named Dunkin and Baskin Robbins.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Eat-in service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Takeaway service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drive-thru service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Home delivery service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Quick Service Restaurants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Service Segments

The eat-in service segment will be the largest revenue-generating service segment during the forecast period. Dining out is convenient for customers due to their fast-paced lifestyle and busy working schedules. Moreover, quick service restaurant operators are adding multi-cuisine dishes to their menus because of the changing tastes and preferences of consumers.

Market Driver

The rise in the number of quick service restaurants due to the increasing demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies, is driving the growth of the market. Fast food chains are expanding across the world. The changing tastes and preferences of customers have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Hence, large cafe chains such as Starbucks are establishing outlets in many developing economies in Asia and South America. Moreover, the growth in infrastructure, including new airports and expressways in developing countries, gives opportunities to major coffee chains.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 119.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendy's Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

