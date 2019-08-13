Quick Silver Systems, Inc. Announces Partnership with HazardHub

PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Silver Systems, Inc. announced it is teaming up with HazardHub to bring comprehensive geographic risk data offerings to P&C insurance carriers in the United States.

Insurance organizations rely on accurate data. HazardHub is on a mission to create the most comprehensive set of geographic risk data available, at a highly affordable cost. HazardHub offers over 650 variables across a wide spectrum such as distance-to-coast, distance to nearest fire station, fire hydrant locations, as well as a comprehensive API on property attributes.

Quick Silver Systems partnered with HazardHub because HazardHub has a well-documented API and focuses on an ever-expanding dataset of hazards. The Mercury System is an end-to-end insurance policy and claims processing system that allows insurance carriers to fully automate their policy and claims processes, and includes numerous 3rd party data offerings, add-ons, and integrations like HazardHub.

"While Quick Silver Systems has implemented an end-to-end solution for insurance carriers it's important that carriers have affordable options for identifying, classifying, and properly rating risks. This includes using the most up-to-date information available while recognizing that the small to medium sized carrier is also conscious of costs. The strategic partnership with HazardHub provides our insurance clients the ability to implement a best in class data solution that is fully integrated into the Mercury System," said Sean Pitcher, CEO, Quick Silver Systems, Inc.

"Combining HazardHub's data offering with Quick Silver's Mercury Policy and Claims Administration System is a natural fit for embedding the most up to data hazard information directly into a carrier's system. Through our partnership, we see the potential of helping a broader set of insurance carriers identify risk data more accurately and transparently while reducing their costs for acquiring the data they need to make critical rating and underwriting decisions," said John Siegman, Founder, HazardHub.

About HazardHub –

HazardHub is your insurance policy against property risk. HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the United States. Our team of scientists provides comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property.

Learn more about HazardHub: http://www.hazardhub.com

About Quick Silver Systems –

Quick Silver Systems is a software developer offering the Mercury Policy and Claims Administration System which is an end-to-end policy and claims offering for the P&C Insurance Industry.

Learn more about Quick Silver Systems: https://www.QuickSilverSystems.com

