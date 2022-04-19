Quick Wins for PerfectServe's AnesthesiaGo Driven by Strong Market Response to Automated OR Case Scheduling Technology

AnesthesiaGo is the only solution on the market that auto-generates daily OR case schedules for the anesthesia team using a rules-based algorithm. Through deep integration with EHRs and PerfectServe's Provider Scheduling powered by Lightning Bolt , AnesthesiaGo drastically reduces schedule creation time, promotes transparency for all surgical staff, improves OR resource utilization, and helps prevent cases being delayed or canceled because of errors associated with cumbersome manual scheduling processes.

"From the moment we learned about AnesthesiaGo, we were taken by the sophistication and intuitiveness of the technology, impressed with the real-world results, and more than a little excited about its potential impact," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "As we've engaged in conversations with customers and prospects, all of these feelings have consistently been reinforced by a strong appetite in the market to banish dated OR case scheduling processes. We're especially grateful to the people at Allied Anesthesia Associates and Clínica Hamburguesa de Anestesiologia for embarking on this journey with us."

For both practices, AnesthesiaGo addresses familiar pain points. OR case schedules are often built at the end of each day by a senior anesthesiologist using pencil and paper, adding an hour or more to an already full workday. Because the scheduler has to juggle a myriad of competing variables that increase complexity, small mistakes and oversights are not uncommon, meaning changes are inevitable—and yet more time must be invested to apply these changes—once a schedule is distributed.

AnesthesiaGo automates this process to build and distribute a complete schedule in as little as 12 minutes. After his team received an in-depth product demo, Dr. Rafael Sens, an anesthesiologist at Clínica Hamburguesa de Anestesiologia, had just one comment: "This has the functionality I've always been looking for! It's absolutely perfect, and I can't wait to get started."

For PerfectServe, AnesthesiaGo's early success is a continuation of the company's efforts to help healthcare organizations accelerate speed to care by leveraging technology to implement better, more efficient processes related to patient and provider communication, care coordination, and provider scheduling. PerfectServe launched the Unite platform last fall as the cornerstone of this mission.

