QUICKCHEK'S NEWEST REWARDS PROGRAM SCORES MEMBERS POINTS ON PURCHASES AND AT THE PUMP

In addition to points per gallon on fuel purchased in locations across New Jersey and New York, QC Rewards members will receive personalized offers, birthday recognition, and the freedom to choose how to redeem the points they earn across thousands of made-to-order and grab-and-go food and beverages, as well as national branded snacks and drinks. The QuickChek App also allows customers to order and pay ahead for in-store pickup or delivery, as well as manage their QC Rewards experience.

"Our consumers are at the forefront of every decision we make at QuickChek and have since our beginning in 1967. We listen when they share how we can make things better for them, so we got to work on a program that benefits our existing customers and makes QuickChek a 'go-to' for those new to the convenience, taste, and points we offer," said Blake Segal, SVP and head of QuickChek. "We have great value in fuel, food, beverages, snacks, and 24-hour a day friendly service that is now even more enhanced by the value and convenience of the QuickChek app and QC Rewards program.

"QC Rewards will help our loyal consumers earn points throughout their visit, leading to a bigger payoff down the road," said Rob Chumley, SVP and chief digital officer. "By changing the ease of the in-app ordering process, members will be able to save time in their quick in-and-out visits in a way that lives up to the 'quick' in our name."

Previously, members could order ahead in the app or online but were required to pay in-store and delivery was not available on the app. The upgraded app makes paying ahead for pickup or delivery orders fast and easy, making quality, affordable food more convenient for QuickChek's consumers. As the Official Sub of the New York Giants, this major upgrade will also allow any member of the Big Blue, even other teams' fans, to enjoy their favorite sub wherever they watch a game.

To sweeten the deal, rewards members can experience Free Coffee Friday every week between Nov. 1 and Dec. 29 in addition to the $5 Breakfast Bundles and $3.99 Subs available for a limited time every day of the week.

New members can download the app to start saving on their Apple or Android app stores or go to www.QuickChek.com/Rewards. Existing members can simply update their app to experience the new QC Rewards program. The QuickChek app is the best tool to earn points on fuel, get exclusive offers, redeem points, order ahead for store pick-up or delivery, and find a store.

About QuickChek

QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley, and Long Island. Team members are local to the communities they serve and passionate about offering delicious food and drinks with exceptional service. QuickChek first opened in Dunellen, NJ in 1967 committed to providing fresh convenience with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Committed to supporting local communities, QuickChek gives back to organizations including Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Food Bank of Hudson Valley, Alternatives, Inc., The Giants Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and Corporate non-profit partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA), a Fortune 500 Company, is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The Company and its Team of over 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.

SOURCE QuickChek