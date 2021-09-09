QuickDrain joins Luxury Products Group decorative buying group as approved vendor

"We are excited to partner with LPG to help support its members and make QuickDrain available at some of the most exclusive showrooms across North America," says Brian DiVincenzo, President, Wholesale and Commercial at Oatey Co. "We look forward to helping LPG members deliver the unique and sophisticated bathroom experiences their customers desire through our shower systems and design capabilities."

LPG Executive Director Jeff MacDowell adds, "As we continue to advance our mission to provide upscale luxury brands to our members, I am pleased to welcome QuickDrain to LPG. I know QuickDrain's luxurious shower solutions will be a valuable addition to LPG, and we have significant opportunity for shared growth as we move forward."

ABOUT QUICKDRAIN USA AND OATEY CO.

Part of the Oatey family of brands, QuickDrain USA is a premier manufacturer of curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas. Balancing elegant design with exceptional performance and universal design, QuickDrain's shower solutions offer best-in-class accessibility, flexibility and ease of installation, making them the ideal choice for healthcare, hospitality and residential renovations and new builds alike. For more information, visit www.quickdrain.com or follow QuickDrain on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT LUXURY PRODUCTS GROUP

Luxury Products Group was created in 2009 by the members of Omni Corporate Services Ltd. Inc., which is now IMARK Plumbing. The original goals for LPG were to be the avenue for showroom members to share ideas and solutions that will enhance their businesses and give them an opportunity to partner with highly respected decorative plumbing and lighting vendors. LPG has become the most award-winning decorative buying group in the U.S. and earned a reputation for developing innovative initiatives that strengthen its members' and vendors' businesses. Now a vertical within IMARK Plumbing, LPG showrooms are capitalizing on opportunities and demand from their local markets for true luxury plumbing and lighting lines available from the group's vendors around the globe.

SOURCE QuickDrain USA

Related Links

https://www.quickdrain.com/

