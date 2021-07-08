QuickDrain launches design-forward, experiential website

The new website affirms QuickDrain's brand promise; an elegant blend of design, versatility, and functionality. With high-quality, visually appealing, in-use imagery and clear calls to action, the website delivers to designers, architects, installers, and showroom consultants not only a service, but also an experience, offering an abundance of bath-design inspiration, helpful tools and resources.

The site incorporates the following enhancements:

Product Selector Tool: The new selector tool (located under the Products tab in the navigation menu) allows installers to customize QuickDrain products to meet the needs of their particular application. Designers and their clientele can now configure a QuickDrain shower solution themselves by responding to a series of questions: Curb or curbless? Linear or center point drain? The selector tool also requests details on drain placement, outlet orientation and enclosure dimensions, while offering customers a visual interface where they can change various attributes (drain cover finish, material, parts, etc.). The payoff is a fully customized PDF-outline of the QuickDrain system designed to their specifications.

The new selector tool (located under the Products tab in the navigation menu) allows installers to customize QuickDrain products to meet the needs of their particular application. Designers and their clientele can now configure a QuickDrain shower solution themselves by responding to a series of questions: Curb or curbless? Linear or center point drain? The selector tool also requests details on drain placement, outlet orientation and enclosure dimensions, while offering customers a visual interface where they can change various attributes (drain cover finish, material, parts, etc.). The payoff is a fully customized PDF-outline of the QuickDrain system designed to their specifications. Where to Buy: Quotes and information on where to purchase QuickDrain products are now easily requested through an online form that speeds and streamlines the process. Once the form has been submitted, a member of the QuickDrain Customer Champion Team will contact the customer to walk them through the purchasing and installation process.

"Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource for QuickDrain customers," says Chris Oatey, General Manager of QuickDrain USA. "Specifically, we wanted to focus on delivering our brand's promise of luxury, while making it easier for users to learn and locate valuable information about our linear and SquareDrain solutions for their particular application or building type."

The new website features five key navigation channels: Products, Markets, and Installation, plus Education and Training. Besides accessing product and application information, including case studies, visitors can use these channels to access technical documents (submittals, BIM Revit, Code Approvals, etc.) and explore how-to videos and online training opportunities.

The new site at https://www.quickdrain.com/ can be fully accessed through all the major browsers, especially the latest versions of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox.

Visit QuickDrain's media resources page (https://quickdrain.greenhousedigitalpr.com/new-website) to download high-resolution images.

ABOUT QUICKDRAIN USA AND OATEY CO.

Part of the Oatey family of brands, QuickDrain USA is a premier manufacturer of curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas. Balancing elegant design with exceptional performance and universal design, QuickDrain's shower solutions offer best-in-class accessibility, flexibility and ease of installation, making them the ideal choice for healthcare, hospitality and residential renovations and new builds alike. For more information, visit www.quickdrain.com or follow QuickDrain on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE QuickDrain USA

Related Links

http://www.quickdrain.com

