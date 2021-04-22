QuickDrain USA Introduces Expanded Line of Designer Shower Drain Covers & Finishes

QuickDrain's expanded line of covers and finishes , available for SquareDrain, ShowerLine and ProLine drains, complements all major design trends , including mid-century modern, industrial, contemporary and modern farmhouse – making them an ideal choice for both residential and hospitality showers. From striking metallics to bold black finishes and sleek silhouettes, it's easy to mix and match QuickDrain with any bathroom aesthetic.

New to QuickDrain's line of covers are the Stones and Deco designs, each featuring intricate and modern detailing. Stones offers a soft pebble pattern made to enhance earthy, natural aesthetics with its organic-looking texture, while Deco's sharp, geometric lines are architecturally inspired and pair well with current tile trends. Previously existing Tile-In, Vertical, Lines, Stream and Cosmo covers also continue to be available. Stream and Cosmo were exclusively designed in collaboration with the world-renowned Michael Graves Architecture & Design.

Quality of design and engineering are both integral parts of the QuickDrain experience. The drain covers are designed with shower drain placement in mind to ensure proper water flow performance without compromising desired style. Plus, every cover allows for universal design within curbless applications, and most covers are ADA-approved.

QuickDrain has also added a full range of brand-new drain cover finishes to its line: Brushed and Polished Gold; Polished Rose Gold; Oil Rubbed Bronze; and Matte and Polished Black. Existing Brushed and Polished Stainless Steel finishes will continue to be offered for all drains as well.

Each decorative cover is available in a variety of sizes. Select cover and finish availability may vary based on size or drain compatibility.

To learn more and explore a complete list of QuickDrain decorative covers & finishes, visit www.quickdrain.com. For additional design inspiration, view our Trend Video.

ABOUT QUICKDRAIN USA AND OATEY CO.

Part of the Oatey family of brands, QuickDrain USA is a premier manufacturer of curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas. Balancing elegant design with exceptional performance and universal design, QuickDrain's shower solutions offer best-in-class accessibility, flexibility and ease of installation, making them the ideal choice for healthcare, hospitality and residential renovations and new builds alike. For more information, visit www.quickdrain.com or follow QuickDrain on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

