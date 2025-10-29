Quicken Empowers Self-Employed Workers to Grow Their Businesses, Get Paid Faster, and Stay Tax-Ready

New Quicken Business & Personal tools help users manage professional and personal finances in one place, eliminating the need for multiple apps.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced a series of new features for Quicken Business & Personal. These capabilities have been designed to help self-employed workers ranging from small business owners, solopreneurs, and freelancers to more effectively manage their professional and personal finances without having to juggle multiple apps.

For the 27.6 million Americans who work as full-time independent professionals, every dollar earned or spent directly impacts both business growth and personal security. Despite their business and personal finances being interconnected, traditional financial tools have long forced this group of workers to track finances across multiple disconnected tools: one for personal budgeting and another for business finances – giving them a fragmented view of their full financial picture and net worth. Quicken Business & Personal addresses this challenge head-on by providing the self-employed with a right-sized and cost effective solution to manage all aspects of their personal and their business finances in one place, while still helping them keep accounts and spending separate.

These new features for Quicken Business & Personal help automate time-intensive administrative processes so that users can more intentionally focus on growing their businesses:

New tools help businesses get paid, improve cash flow, and grow their business. Estimates (available now): Create, send, and manage estimates with client portal for approvals and change requests. Sales Receipts (coming soon): Document and provide proof of work for non-invoice payments received at time of service.

Enhanced features ensure tax readiness and compliance. Mileage Tracking (available now): Track mileage in-app to maximize tax deductions. Quarterly Tax Planner & Reminders (available now): Calculate tax obligations and receive reminders of when to pay quarterly taxes.



"Business financial software has historically been built for established businesses, not for entrepreneurs working from their kitchen tables," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Quicken Business and Personal solves for users like this by bringing complete personal and business finances – everything from investments to invoices – together under one roof. With the new features we are announcing today, we are continuing on our mission to help solo entrepreneurs have a complete financial picture without compromising on either business or personal capabilities."

