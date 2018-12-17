Quicken Loans, America's Largest Lender, Signs Long-Term Renewal for Black Knight's Industry-Leading MSP Loan Servicing System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) today announced that Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender – and a client for nearly 25 years – has signed a contract extension to continue using LoanSphere MSP, Black Knight's industry-leading servicing system.

"As a company that has been ranked #1 for client satisfaction in mortgage servicing an unprecedented five years in a row by J.D. Power, it is clear we make our clients' servicing experience a priority. In order to continue to meet the needs of our serviced clients, it is imperative that we work with the best tech and information companies out there – and we have that with Black Knight," said Jay D. Farner, Chief Executive Officer at Quicken Loans. "I'm looking forward to the next five years with Black Knight as our partnership continues to evolve while still setting the bar for client satisfaction in our industry."

Black Knight's LoanSphere MSP system offers robust and scalable end-to-end loan support to help mortgage servicers manage all aspects of their operations – from payment processing to escrow administration, client service, default management and more. The system's proven technology can accommodate any size portfolio, including that of Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage lender and the sixth largest servicer. It is also augmented by Black Knight's award-winning customer support. LoanSphere MSP helps servicers increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation for the more than 34 million active loans serviced on the system.

"Our ongoing partnership with Quicken Loans strengthens our mutual commitment to transforming the mortgage experience for the benefit of consumers and the industry as a whole," said Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Black Knight. "We are proud to call them clients and friends, and to have the opportunity to support their continued growth and success."

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past nine consecutive years, 2010 – 2018, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past five consecutive years, 2014 – 2018.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2018 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 15 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

