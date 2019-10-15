Quicken Loans Mortgage Services Names Paul Yatooma Vice President of Sales

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS) today announced the promotion of Paul Yatooma to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales.

Yatooma will have the opportunity to work alongside QLMS partners to better understand their opportunities and challenges. Using this information, Yatooma will work closely with QLMS' banking, operations and technology teams to ensure the company continues to deliver products and innovations that meet the actual, real-world needs of the company's broker partners.

"Meeting the needs of our community by delivering the best price, products and technology has always been at the core of what we do," said Austin Niemiec, Executive Vice President of QLMS. "Now, with Paul gathering insights from brokers across America, we are better positioned to spot trends in the industry and quickly clear hurdles for our partners."

A Quicken Loans veteran for nearly 13 years, Yatooma previously served as a Divisional Vice President at QLMS, leading a team of Account Executives.

Yatooma's promotion comes at a time when QLMS is experiencing unprecedented growth. The company has expanded to now include 6,000 partners, more than double the number from the start of 2018. In addition, QLMS' closed loan volume has risen 240% from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.

In order to maintain its growth, QLMS needs more Account Executives, Underwriters and other critical team members. The company is looking to hire 250 team members in the next year total, for both its Charlotte and Detroit offices. Interested applicants can email QLMSrecruiting@QuickenLoans.com

About Quicken Loans Mortgage Services

Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS), is a division of Quicken Loans that works exclusively with mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions. QLMS' partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the expertise, technology and award-winning process from Quicken Loans. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Quicken Loans approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name. The company's offices in Charlotte and Detroit are growing substantially, and QLMS' Charlotte office has been named one of the city's best places to work by the Charlotte Business Journal for six straight years, 2013 through 2018.

