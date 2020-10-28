Quicken, Maker Of America's Best-Selling Personal Finance Software, Is Bringing Financial Wellness To Major U.S. Universities

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken, maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, is partnering with universities to offer Simplifi, its award-winning finance app, to alumni.

Named "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter , Simplifi is the easy, modern way to stay on top of your money. Simplifi provides an elegantly simple interface to help people see all their finances in one place, better manage their spending, maximize savings, keep their bills and subscriptions in check, and get the insights needed to reach their financial goals with confidence. The app is flexible and customizable, offers positive reinforcement, and delivers an ad-free experience.

Leading-edge alumni associations who are proactively seeking to deliver tangible value to their alumni have become early adopters of the program. These forward-looking partners, which collectively claim nearly 2 million alumni across the country, include the alumni associations from the University of Texas at Austin, James Madison University, University of Michigan, University of Mississippi, University of Oregon and SUNY Buffalo State College.

"The earlier you start paying attention to your finances, the better off you'll be in the long term," said Quicken chief executive officer Eric Dunn. "Between the pandemic and the recession, this rising generation is facing significant challenges in establishing their financial lives with confidence. Our partnership with these leading alumni programs will give their graduates a head start on staying on top of their finances and reaching their financial goals."

The UT Austin Texas Exes Alumni Program was the first to partner with Quicken on this program. "There are a lot of challenges that come with becoming financially independent — balancing your income and spending, paying down student debt, and figuring out how to achieve your financial and life goals," said Chuck Harris, executive director for the Texas Exes. "Simplifi is perfect for managing your money, while being very simple and intuitive to use. We're thrilled to be offering it to our alumni, particularly our recent grads who are looking for contemporary ways to manage their money."

As a trusted market leader for over 30 years, Quicken has helped 17 million customers track their budgets and achieve their financial goals. Simplifi aggregates data from more than 14,000 financial institutions, so you have a snapshot of all your accounts, including banking, credit cards, bills, loans, investments and more. Simplifi lets you see what you have left to spend or save, after paying your bills, and offers you valuable insights to help you make better financial decisions.

Some of Simplifi's key differentiators include:

Watchlists - Keep an eye on what you care about by easily grouping spend into categories like kids, pets, household and transportation, to name a few.

- Keep an eye on what you care about by easily grouping spend into categories like kids, pets, household and transportation, to name a few. Projected Balances - Easily project balances and stay on top of recurring bills and expenses, so you can track against what is left to spend or save each month.

- Easily project balances and stay on top of recurring bills and expenses, so you can track against what is left to spend or save each month. Savings Goals - Maximize your savings by creating and tracking progress against an unlimited number of short- and long-term savings goals, such as a vacation, new home or vehicle, or that hot tub you've been eyeing.

Simplifi is available through the App Store, Google Play, and on the web. More information is available at www.simplifimoney.com .

Quicken invites other alumni associations to join the University Program. More information is available at: https://www.quicken.com/universities .

About Quicken:

Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. In 2016, Quicken, formerly part of Intuit, became an independent company. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com.

