Quicken releases version 6.0 of its popular Quicken for Mac personal finance software

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, released a new version of Quicken for Mac following the release of Apple's latest Mac operating system, macOS 11 Big Sur. The new release builds on Apple's significant update to its user experience, and includes a new modern interface, as well as features that make it even easier for users to manage all of their financial accounts in one place and ultimately to take control of their finances.

Quicken continues to create cutting-edge capabilities to give its customers the best and most modern personal finance experience. Quicken for Mac supports any Mac product, including Mac products built on the new Apple Silicon architecture. Quicken released a universal app that allows it to run natively on Apple Silicon, taking advantage of the power of Apple's new M1 chip and providing a much faster and more seamless user experience.

"Quicken made a name for itself as the first personal finance solution to be used and trusted by millions of users," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "As the market leader, we are proud to be on the cutting edge with this announcement of our support for Apple Silicon and Big Sur, featuring an upgraded yet familiar user experience and significantly improved performance. Quicken's reports run twice as fast on Apple Silicon, demonstrating the power of Apple Silicon's new CPU."

The new look, inspired by macOS 11 Big Sur, creates a sophisticated and effortless user interface throughout the app. It is also easy to navigate with new tabs and icons, and offers the ability to see all transactions across accounts with one click.

The new features create a more seamless experience around account settings and payments. In addition to updates in the Bills & Income feature, the updated software also offers deeper analysis in New Worth Drill-Down Reports.

Quicken for Mac is available at https://www.quicken.com/mac/compare . You can try Quicken for Mac for as little as $35.99 per year, with a 30-day risk-free guarantee. World-class phone support and chat are included for free.

About Quicken:

Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. In 2016, Quicken, formerly part of Intuit, became an independent company. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com.

SOURCE Quicken

