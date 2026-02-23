QuickFund AI Expands Access to Structured Capital for Independent Traders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFund AI (Powered by TruTrade), a proprietary trading capital platform focused on structured trader evaluation and disciplined capital allocation, today announced the continued expansion of its funding framework designed to provide independent traders with access to structured trading capital.

As global markets experience heightened volatility and rapid directional shifts, demand for disciplined capital access models has increased. QuickFund AI's approach centers on clearly defined risk parameters, structured evaluation standards, and systematic oversight intended to promote responsible participation in modern financial markets.

Rather than offering unrestricted capital access, QuickFund AI utilizes a rules-based evaluation process designed to assess consistency, risk management discipline, and adherence to defined trading parameters. The company states that its model prioritizes structured performance metrics and governance standards to ensure capital allocation aligns with clearly established guidelines.

"Our objective is to expand access to capital through structure, not speculation," said a QuickFund AI spokesperson. "Independent traders often lack institutional-level infrastructure and oversight. By implementing clearly defined evaluation criteria and disciplined risk controls, we aim to create a framework that supports responsible capital deployment in volatile environments."

QuickFund AI 's funding structure emphasizes transparency, clearly communicated rules, and systematic risk controls. The platform highlights capital efficiency, drawdown management, and adherence to defined trading limits, aligning trader incentives with long-term sustainability rather than short-term outcomes.

According to the company, demand for structured capital solutions continues to grow as more independent traders seek disciplined pathways to funding. QuickFund AI maintains its focus on refining evaluation systems and operational controls to promote consistency and oversight.

By focusing on discipline and clearly defined capital parameters, QuickFund AI aims to contribute to the evolving landscape of proprietary trading models designed for modern market conditions.

To learn more about QuickFund's structured capital evaluation framework and how independent traders can apply for funding, visit www.quickfund.ai

