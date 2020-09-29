Quicklert And Netarius Collaborate To Enhance Safety For Irvington Housing Authority Residents

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irvington Housing Authority (IHA) has become the first Housing Authority in the United States to adopt Quicklert technologies for early detection and rapid response to emergencies in its residential buildings. As the U.S continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and many are still on lockdown, in particular senior citizens, IHA has chosen Quicklert to drive critical daily and emergency information to its 400 residents across two buildings.

"Simplicity was the major driver in this," said Alok Jain, President and CEO of Quicklert. "When dealing with senior citizens, many do not have smart phones or email addresses. It was important for us to introduce an easy-to-use device and provide a great yet simple user experience. As a result, we are going to see a better-informed and safer populace in the Irvington Housing Authority residence buildings."

As part of the initiative, T-Mobile and the IHA will be equipping all 400 residential units at both 624 Nye Avenue and 81 Union Avenue with internet-ready Alcatel JOY PADS. The project will be tied together through the Quicklert Connect mobile app, designed to distribute one-touch, real-time emergency notifications including COVID-19 information, policies and procedures, and emergency alerts. These alerts are delivered on resident tablets, mobile phones, computers, resident hall QBOX Safe-Smart-Speakers and digital displays.

The tablets will also be connected to the Housing Authority's intercom-system overhaul and allow for residents to see who is at the door through the tablet's audio/video capabilities. Central kiosks will also be installed in the buildings' lobbies to disseminate emergency alerts and procedures. Quicklert QBOX Safe-Smart-Speakers will be installed and connected to large hallway monitors to drive daily content and emergency messaging – visually and audibly to residents.

"These devices and Quicklert's software will empower the IHA to provide its most vulnerable tenants with the resources needed to stay educated and informed about COVID-19 within their community, all while improving the digital-literacy of its seniors and maximizing their connectedness during these isolating times," said Carmelo Garcia, Executive Director for the Irvington Housing Authority. "During the orientation, our seniors will be taught more personal applications for the device, such as: online grocery shopping, video chatting with friends and family, Telehealth visits and wellness checks by Physicians and Healthcare workers, and how to set prescription reminders."

This project is the first of what will be many deployments in housing authorities across the Northeast, driven by a co-operative between Netarius, LLC and Quicklert, Inc. to simplify how future housing authorities can deploy this solution.

About Quicklert:

Quicklert was founded in 2016 with one goal in mind: To help businesses create "safe-smart" workplaces, based upon new, smarter technologies designed to identify and respond to threats faster - and more accurately. The company created the Intelligent Alerts Management (IAM) Platform, an enterprise software platform along with QBOX, an integrated AI-powered hardware framework. Together, this powerful architecture automates and accelerates how organizations detect and respond to emergencies and critical events. Quicklert's technology is used by various government agencies throughout the U.S., school districts, healthcare systems and a large number of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.quicklert.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

