Quicklly Announces "World of Recipes" Competition in Search for the Country's Most Popular Recipes

With this unique contest that kicks off on April 26, 2021, and ends on May 30, 2021, there is more than one way to be a winner - The creator whose recipe has the most shares via Quicklly will be eligible to win $500, but all recipes are eligible for either a cash reward of $50 for every 100 shares or a 2% lifetime royalty payment whenever the ingredients from their specific recipe are sold.

"As a major foodie and investor in many food-based startups, I'm excited for the opportunity to spotlight and celebrate the creativity, ingenuity, and skill of recipe creators through the World of Recipes competition," said John Cerasani, Owner of Glencrest Global, Cerasani Family Office. "Whether chefs are sharing a new twist on a classic dish or a legacy recipe that's been in their family for years, I'm thrilled that we'll be able to show customers the ways that Quicklly can make even buying the ingredients for specific recipes easy and turn-key."

With ingredients and meals that can be shipped nationwide, customers can order online, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment with the click of a button. Quicklly helps small businesses maximize the reach and simplifies customers' lives by managing local deliveries up to a 20-mile delivery radius, offering a range of Ready-to-Cook Sauces, Meal Kits, and Organic Instant Pot Meals made with authentic Indian spices and ingredients, and providing new nationwide delivery for ingredients via the "World of Recipes'' competition.

"This recipe contest was inspired by what we see as the power of food to unite, carry memories, and comfort," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's Co-Founders. "We know that so many of our customers have cherished family recipes that they love to prepare and share, so we wanted to provide a platform for them to reveal their passion for cooking with others while also getting rewarded themselves."

Through partnerships with local grocery stores, restaurants, and food companies, Quicklly is on a mission to be the nation's largest and most comprehensive Indian and South Asian food marketplace. To learn more about the "World of Recipes'' contest, go to quicklly.com/recipes. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, meal kits, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

World of Recipes Terms and Conditions

