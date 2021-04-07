Quicklly Launches Indian and South Asian Instant Pot Meal Kits and Sauces

Capitalizing on the simplicity and popularity of the Instant Pot, Quicklly's new offerings include a range of Ready-to-Cook Sauces, Meal Kits, and Organic Instant Pot Meals made with authentic Indian spices and ingredients that will be can be made in the pressure pot, microwave, or stovetop.

Quicklly's curated meal kit offerings are available nationwide through a partnership with Cumin Club, whose natural and preservative-free kits are pre-cooked by local chefs and can be heated in 5 minutes or less. These Meal Kits are moderately spiced and specifically designed to satisfy individual dietary preferences, including non-vegetarian, vegan, vegetarian, and nut-free. They also feature delicious Indian staples like Kadhi Chawal, Masala Poha, Sheera, Pav Bhaji, Veg Pongal, and more.

In line with the company's goal of helping small businesses elevate their digital experiences and reach a broader market, Quicklly is also partnering with San Francisco-based Seeti to bring these expanded offerings to customers. Founded in 2020 by Deepa Bhatnagar and Shameela Rizvi, Seeti focuses on making simple-to-create and "absurdly delicious" Indian meals that allow everyone from busy professionals to multi-tasking parents to bring home-cooked happiness to their table.

"We have always loved to eat and to nourish and feed our families, but finding the time to cook as busy moms and working professionals was always a challenge," said Seeti Co-Founder Shameela Rizvi. "We tried using available meal kits to simplify cooking at home but found they often required up to 30 minutes of hands-on time and 10 to 15 minutes of cleanup."

"Creating authentic flavors that brought back memories and satisfied our cravings for nutritious, home-cooked Indian food was difficult and time-consuming," stated Seeti Co-Founder Deepa Bhatnagar. "So, after years of preparing and freezing our own sauces over the weekends to take the effort out of weekday dinners, we decided to launch Seeti. Our prepped sauces and ingredients, paired with the Instant Pot, results in meals that practically make themselves."

With the highest quality, organically sourced ingredients, no additives or preservatives, and a freezer-friendly package, Quicklly's new Seeti meal kits and ready-to-eat sauces provide the perfect solution to any mealtime quandary.

"As the first and only service to create a comprehensive Indian and South Asian food marketplace, we're thrilled to add these one-of-a-kind meal kits and sauces to our current offerings," said Keval Raj and Hanish, Quicklly's Co-Founders. "The addition of these meals gets us a step closer to building a one-stop-shopping destination for busy individuals who are looking to simplify their lives and prepare delicious, homecooked meals with ease."

Through Quicklly's new nationwide offerings, customers can now easily add a meal kit or sauce to any order, schedule their most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment -- with the click of a button. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com .

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

