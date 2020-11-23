Quicklly, the First and Only South Asian Local Food and Grocery Marketplace in the U.S., Launches in San Francisco Bay Area

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly, the first and only South Asian local food and grocery marketplace in the US, announced today its first expansion city - the San Francisco Bay Area. Effective today, customers throughout the city of San Francisco extending south through to San Mateo have access to the Quicklly marketplace and delivery.

Based in Chicago, Quicklly connects people with local South Asian markets, restaurants and caterers; allows them to order online; and manages delivery for vendors. Most vendors on the Quicklly platform are small businesses that are not on other e-commerce or delivery apps. Customers can shop and place orders from several grocers and restaurants and have everything come in one delivery. The company has nearly 15,000 customers and 60+ vendors in its hometown of Chicago.

"We've had thousands of requests for Bay Area service since our launch in Chicago, from both consumers and vendors," said Keval Raj, co-founder of Quicklly. "The Bay Area has a high concentration of South Asian residents, which made it an attractive market for us." Quicklly has already onboarded 30+ vendors for its Bay Area marketplace, spanning specialty grocers and restaurants, including India foods, Niligris Cash & Carry, Sankranti, Mangoes Indian Cuisine. Customers can order groceries, takeout meals, and even meal kits.

"The Quicklly team has been super helpful with the overall store onboarding process, training us on key systems and operational processes to ensure smooth sailing in today's unprecedented times. Quicklly's tech, marketing, delivery, and operations support has been available from day one. We are not only live on their digital platform, but we have been receiving daily orders within the first day of our launch, and our number of orders are growing 100% week over week. Also, our service area is now expanded to cover up to 20-mile radius. We tried traditional delivery apps but their fees were high, their delivery areas were small, and no one was going after a single South Asian ethnicity food. Quicklly has a much broader delivery area, expanding our reach within the South Asian audience significantly, and also has much lower fees. We anticipate making as much in a week with Quicklly as we did in a month with any other delivery apps out there," said Krishna Bhupal, Manager of India Foods, a grocer based in Fremont, CA.

Quicklly uses proprietary in-house technology, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models, to help vendors identify the most popular items to meet local demand. It also helps vendors diversify their offerings and revenue - for instance, restaurants can also sell grocery items and meal kits. During onboarding, Quicklly helps each vendor tailor its offering for the local market. Traditional delivery apps don't provide that advice or flexibility.

"Our aim is to help these small businesses survive and thrive," said Hanish & Keval. "We view each one as a partner in this journey and our growth is directly tied to their growth. If they are successful in their journey with us, we will be automatically successful."

Quicklly's founders came up with the idea for the company after moving abroad and finding it difficult to identify and order from local South Asian markets and restaurants. The success of other ethnic marketplaces proves that the founders are on the right path in achieving huge scale in the South Asian marketplace in the US.

Quicklly has grown rapidly since its launch: in 2020, its average order size doubled, revenue grew by 7x, and its customer base grew by 4x. Among Quicklly's advisors are the first investors in Chowbus and former executives at Peapod and Instacart.

