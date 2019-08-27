QuickLogic and Retune DSP Partner to Provide Best-in-Class Low Power Voice Control Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Retune DSP®, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions for voice control and communication, to provide a fully integrated solution for low cost voice control systems. Featuring the lowest power consumption of any system now available, the Retune DSP VoiceSpot wake word engine was implemented on the QuickLogic EOS™ S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform to provide a complete customer-ready solution for always-on/always-listening voice activated applications, including devices that tap into the Alexa Voice Service.

Retune DSP was able to create a single-microphone solution, which provides significant benefits compared to two-microphone solutions, yet still passes the Alexa Voice Service's Close Talk qualification and certification test requirements. This single-microphone approach saves area, cost and power without sacrificing usability.

"The voice processing capabilities and integrated programmable logic, processor and DSP engine of the QuickLogic EOS SoC platform made it a great solution for our VoiceSpot Wake Word Engine," said Ulrik Kjems, CEO of Retune DSP. "Its ultra-low power consumption is perfect for the applications we are targeting, which often include devices with non-rechargeable batteries."

"VoiceSpot is a very robust wake word engine that delivers a unique combination of high performance and small model size," said Scott Haylock, product marketing director at QuickLogic. "VoiceSpot has a tiny footprint and so easily resides in QuickLogic's EOS S3 – providing our combined customers with a highly integrated, cost effective, and low power solution."

Availability

The Retune DSP VoiceSpot wake word engine solution running on QuickLogic's EOS S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform is available now.

About Retune DSP

Retune DSP is a world-wide leader in DSP Software Solutions for Voice Control and Voice Communications. Retune's flagship solutions include Conversa full-duplex voice communication suite, VoiceSeeker audio front end processing solution for far field voice control, and the VoiceSpot wake word engine. Founded in 2012 by Ulrik Kjems and Thomas Andersen, the company is headquartered at DTU Science Park in greater Copenhagen, Denmark and maintains offices in the USA and China. For more information, visit www.retune-dsp.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

