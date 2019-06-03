QuickLogic Appoints Donald Alexander as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Donald Alexander as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Mr. Alexander will be entrusted to accelerate QuickLogic's overall revenue from strategic customer accounts as well as through direct and channel sales worldwide.

"Don is a veteran of the semiconductor industry with over 25 years of sales and management experience. He has vast knowledge of programmable logic products, AI use cases in IoT applications, and a deep understanding of the dynamics of both strategic accounts and channel sales. We are fortunate to have him on board and look forward to an immediate positive impact on the company's sales initiatives," said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic.

"QuickLogic is uniquely positioned to address huge, emerging opportunities in consumer and industrial IoT with their complete voice and AI end-to-end solutions," said Alexander. "The team has done an excellent job laying the groundwork with the right platforms and ecosystems, and I am excited to be joining them in this pivotal moment in the company's history."

Mr. Alexander joins QuickLogic from Lattice Semiconductor where he was senior director of sales for strategic mobile and consumer accounts. There, he and his team achieved one of the highest volume FPGA-based design wins in history in US-based mobile phone handset and tablet platforms. He also achieved a very high volume, multi-product design win for one of the largest US-based smart speaker platforms. Prior to Lattice, Mr. Alexander held sales and management positions at many semiconductor companies, including Xilinx and Altera.

Alexander holds a bachelor of science degree in physics from the University of California at Riverside, and a master of science degree in electrical engineering from California State University at Long Beach.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

