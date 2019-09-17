QuickLogic CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion on Bringing Silicon Back to Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, has been invited by ACG Silicon Valley (The Association for Corporate Growth in Silicon Valley) to participate in a panel discussion. The discussion is entitled "Bringing the Silicon Back to Silicon Valley" and is moderated by Jim Hogan, Managing Partner Vista Ventures, LLC. The event is sponsored by Cadence and will focus on business drivers that are making semiconductors a hot topic.

ACG Silicon Valley is an association dedicated to providing CEOs and senior executives with direct and referral access to respected business leaders, transformational thought leadership, and practical experiences for career growth and business development.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019



Time: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm



Location: Cadence Design Systems

Building 10 Conference Room, 2655 Seely Avenue, San Jose



Panelists: Brian Faith of QuickLogic will be joined by Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst, Janet Olson, VP, Research & Development of Cadence Design Systems, and Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of ETA Compute.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

