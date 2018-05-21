QuickLogic CTO to Present at the MAPLD Show

Who: Dr. Tim Saxe, CTO



What: AI Feature Extraction using Low Power eFPGAs





When most people talk about AI today, they are referring to the AI that takes place in the cloud or data center. However, the trend now is to deploy more computing capability to the endpoint, where implementing AI has more stringent requirements including limited power consumption.



Where: Salon A Foyer



When: Wednesday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m.



Booth Demonstration





What: QuickLogic will demonstrate how its newest ArcticPro eFPGA™ IP is an ideal solution to address IoT and other fragmented application spaces. Its inherent post-fabrication flexibility delivers lower overall product costs, the ability to add or modify features to serve multiple target applications.



Where: Booth number 13



When: Tuesday, May 22, 7:20 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.





Wednesday, May 23, 720 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and http://blog.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

